Not all Virtual Private Network’s VPN have the capability to gain access to geo-restricted content.

Content providers like Netflix are constantly blocking servers of numerous VPN, in order to avoid unauthorized content to their websites.

If you have a subscription to one such VPN provider then you must look for different alternatives that can help you to gain access to your favorite shows and movies.

In this article, we will discuss how to pick alternative top VPN that are more capable of unblocking geo-restricted content from all around the world.

Let us get into more detail and discuss the steps involved in selecting the alternative VPN if the current VPN has been blocked.

Choosing the Right VPN

What do you need the VPN for?

First and foremost, determine what do you need the internet for? Do you need it for accessing location restricted content on websites like Netflix, Hulu, BBC, and YouTube, or do you need it for torrenting, or for bypassing internet censorship? It is important to choose the internet based upon your requirement.

For instance, there is no point in subscribing to a VPN that cannot unlock content on Netflix, if the sole purpose of your using VPN is to access geo-restricted content.

Does the VPN Fit your need?

Once you know the reason behind your VPN use, choose the VPN that offers that functionality. If it is for streaming content for US Netflix, ensure that they have servers in the US that can get you access. On the other, if you need it for extra privacy during torrenting, it is better to choose a VPN that offers zero-logging policy, so that none of your computer activities are monitored.

VPN should be compatible with your device

The VPN you are choosing must be compatible with the device you plan to use it on. If it is not compatible with the device, there is no point in subscribing to their services. However, most of the devices provide support for Windows and Mac OS. If you need to use VPN on mobile devices, make sure to check that they are compatible with your smartphone.

No-Log Policy

One of the major reason to use VPN is to browse the internet anonymously and ensure that no one can track the activities back to you. Being said that, most of the internet does have a zero logging or no logging policy, but there are some VPN providers that do store your IP address and timestamp details.

Thus, before committing to the VPN, ensure that there are no hidden facts about the no-logging policy. It is a crucial aspect of your VPN service and identity on the internet. You must be absolutely sure about this.

Kill Switch

While choosing a VPN service, ensure that the provider you are subscribing to provides a Kill Switch functionality. It helps you to drop the internet connection when your VPN connection drops. Thus, ensuring that none of your information is leaked on the network and you browse the internet anonymously all the time.

High-Speed Servers

Good VPN providers have servers in a number of different countries all around the world, with a number of servers to choose from, for connection.

Look for a VPN provider that offers high-speed connection servers, so that you can access your favorite shows and movies using the VPN service without any difficulties.

Choose a VPN provider that have thousands of servers in many locations, so that you can access content from different countries. With such providers, the chances of getting your VPN service blocked is kept to a minimum.

Price

Price is one of the biggest factors while selecting the VPN providers. There are over 300 different VPN services that you can choose from, including the paid and free options.

Thus, differentiating and shortlisting between so many options can be difficult. If you know the price range you want to pay each month, you can easily eliminate 75% of the options.

Moreover, choose a VPN that is within your budget. You don’t unnecessarily want to burn a hole in your pocket every month, as the services can be costly.

User-Friendly Interface

Another thing to keep in mind, while selecting your VPN provider is that the software should be easy to use and understand. The download and the installation process should be relatively simpler, with an excellent customer support team that should be ready to provide help anytime needed.

These are the general steps, which if followed can help you select the right VPN as per your requirements while providing you great anonymity and security on the internet.

There are many different VPN services that provide high-quality servers, which can help to unblock content on different streaming websites such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Final Thoughts

If your current VPN service is blocked and you cannot get access to content or internet for safe and secure browsing, the best thing is to look out for different VPN alternatives. There is no shortage of VPN providers. You can choose anyone as long as they fulfill all of your requirements and provides excellent service.

A good VPN is something that has a simple user-friendly interface, high-speed server connections, Kill Switch functionality, and server availability in various locations, capability to unlock content on Netflix, no-logging policy and excellent customer support team. There are many different top VPN providers that offer all of these.

However, at times the price of such VPN can be on the higher end, but you can be assured about the quality that they have to offer. In all, these steps will help you to select a better alternative to choose your next VPN.