Connect with us

Tech

Epic Games Was Offered $147 Million By Google To Launch Fortnite On The Play Store
Advertisement

Tech

Zoom Boomed During The Pandemic, But Now It's Ready For a Radical Revamp

Tech

Your Threads & Posts Will Not Appear On Facebook Or Instagram If You Opt-Out

Tech

Microsoft Appears To Have Closed Its Windows 10 Mobile App Store

Tech

Let Go Of Snapchat's Product Manager, Boost Productivity

Tech

Post-ChatGPT Freelance Writers' Earnings Dropped 5.2% Due To AI

Tech

A Google Gmail Account Will Be Deleted Soon For 'These' Users

Tech

Mastering Web Application Testing: 5 Essential Test Scenarios & Checklists

Tech

How to Minimize Expenses with Gradual Application Modernization

Tech

Tencent Signs A Deal With Meta To Sell VR Headsets In China

Tech

Alibaba's AliExpress And TikTok's Child Protection Are Under Investigation By The EU

Tech

ChatGPT Was Briefly Restricted To Microsoft Employees Due To Security Concerns

Tech

Due To Google's Deal, Netflix Doesn't Allow In-App Payments For Subscriptions

Tech

China Will Get New NVIDIA Chips That Still Meet U.S. Rules, Reports Say

Tech

How To Prevent Identity Theft?

Tech

Mastering the Art of PPC Campaign Optimization: Strategies for Higher ROI

Tech

"Elon Musk's Twitter Account Broke," Says Mezrich Author

Tech

US Spotify Premium Users Now Have Access To Spotify's Audiobook Service

Tech

Setback For Apple In Fight Sgainst $14 Billion EU Tax Order

Tech

How to Track a Cell Phone Location Without Installing Software on Target Phone

Tech

Epic Games Was Offered $147 Million By Google To Launch Fortnite On The Play Store

Published

3 days ago

on

Epic Games Was Offered $147 Million By Google To Launch Fortnite On The Play Store

(CTN News) – As part of the Google vs Epic trial, Google confirmed it offered Epic Games $147 million in exchange for launching Fortnite on the Play Store as a Google Play game.

This deal was presented in 2018 by Google’s Vice President of Play Partnerships and involved the video game maker being paid the total amount over a period of three years.

This offer seems to have been made by Google in order to try and prevent popular game publishers like Blizzard, Netease, Valve, and others from bypassing the Google Play Store entirely.

As a result of Epic Games’ refusal to take up the offer, Fortnite was launched directly on its website, allowing the video game manufacturer to bypass Google’s Play Store commissions and directly sell V-Bucks to consumers.

Within a few months of Epic Games releasing Fortnite for Android, the company filed a lawsuit against Google claiming that the company violated antitrust laws. Earlier this week, Epic Games responded to Google’s threat of a ‘contagion risk’ by alleging that it offered special benefits in order to influence its decision, citing internal documents.

After Epic Games decided to ditch the official Android app market in favor of Google’s Play Store a few years ago, Google decided to forecast the departure of all major mobile game developers from the Play Store. As a result of this, the tech giant might end up losing billions of dollars in revenue as a consequence.

Google predicted that the game’s absence from the Play Store would lead to a revenue loss of somewhere in the range of $130 million to $250 million as a result of the absence of Fortnite from the Play Store.

As a result of other game publishers following Epic’s lead, the tech giant predicted that it would lose another $3.6 billion if others followed suit.

According to Google, the company was afraid that game developers would ditch the Play Store and that the investment was worth the time and money, while Epic Games has used the same documents to prove that Google Play Store has a monopoly over the distribution of Android apps.

SEE ALSO:

US Spotify Premium Users Now Have Access To Spotify’s Audiobook Service

Setback For Apple In Fight Sgainst $14 Billion EU Tax Order

‘Meta’ Requires AI-Created, Altered Political Ads To Be Disclosed
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs