Collaborate With Friends: Instagram Introduces ‘Collabs’ Feature For Multi-User Content Creation

(CTN NEWS) – Is a photograph still considered a photograph if accompanied by a musical track? It’s a question that might be difficult to answer.

Today, Instagram announced its new feature that permits users to incorporate music into their photo carousels, providing them with an avenue to display their musical preferences.

In collaboration with pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, Instagram unveiled this capability through her account. She shared a photo carousel alongside her latest single, “bad idea right?”

This addition joins Instagram’s previous music-oriented offering from June, where the platform introduced a feature allowing individuals to share snippets of the songs they are currently listening to using Instagram Notes.

Furthermore, Instagram is introducing a feature that fosters greater collaboration among users for posts or Reels.

According to the company’s statement, users now have the ability to invite up to three friends as co-authors, enabling content with multiple contributors to reach a wider audience.

The “Collabs” feature was initially introduced by the social network in 2021 after undergoing a limited global testing phase.

Enhanced ‘Add Yours’ Sticker Feature Empowers Creators and Promotes Engagement

Furthermore, the social network has enhanced its “Add Yours” sticker feature, initially introduced in 2021, to now encourage users to engage in challenges or hashtags.

This modification allows creators to showcase select Reels created by their followers. When users interact with the creator’s “Add Yours” sticker, they can discover these highlighted Reels, distinguished by a “Creator pick” label.

Additionally, atop the “Add Yours” page, a message is displayed: “Craft a Reel using this prompt for an opportunity to be selected as a creator pick.”

Creators have the option to curate up to 10 Reels associated with a particular sticker, as indicated by the company. Users whose content is chosen by creators will receive a notification.

Meta’s Strategies to Boost Reels Engagement and Transforming Instagram’s Media Landscape

Meta has been exploring various strategies to enhance user engagement with Reels.

Notably, Reels have achieved a significant milestone with 200 billion daily plays, and they’ve surpassed a revenue run rate exceeding $10 billion, as revealed by Mark Zuckerberg in the company’s Q2 2023 earnings call.

Furthermore, Meta is actively reshaping media consumption patterns on Instagram.

In the past year, the platform has undergone a shift towards prioritizing video content. This was exemplified in June when the announcement was made that “Video posts are now shared as Reels.”

In response to criticisms from users such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Instagram’s leader, Adam Mosseri, addressed the matter in a video Reel, emphasizing, “We will continue to support photo content; it’s an integral part of our history.”

Despite this, Instagram has been gradually transitioning away from its traditional perception as a “photo-sharing app.”

The recent introduction of music integration with photos represents another avenue for the company to experiment with multimedia posts, underscoring its commitment to innovation.

