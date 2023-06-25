Netflix Cracks Down On Users Who Share Passwords

(CTN News) – We would like to let you know that you have bad news if you share your Netflix password with a friend or family member who uses the streaming service.

It has been announced that the popular streaming service is cracking down on password sharing across the globe as part of a worldwide crackdown on password sharing.

There has been a crackdown on users sharing passwords on Netflix in countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain since Netflix began to crack Down in February 2023.

As a result, the company will now charge an additional fee to users who share their passwords with their friends or relatives in over a hundred countries, including the United States of America.

A Netlfix notification will be issued to users in 103 countries and territories as a warning to prevent them sharing their accounts with others, in order to prevent them from sharing their accounts with others.

It will be stated in the notification that a Netflix account can only be used in one household, and that subscribers may pay an additional fee to grant access to their Netflix account to someone outside their household.

In addition to the monthly fee, there is also an additional fee that needs to be paid in each country – which is $8 a month in the United States.

This is additional expense that will need to be paid by the user.

As the crackdown on Syrian refugees began in February and has now spread to dozens of countries around the globe, several countries around the world have been affected.

As per the company, there are around 100 million users around the world who, through their friends’ accounts, have access to the service for free and use it as part of their social network.

How do I get my Netflix account?

Computer Visit netflix.com/signup. Choose the plan that’s right for you. You can downgrade or upgrade at anytime. Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password. Enter a payment method. That’s it. Stream on!

SEE ALSO:

With Microsoft Edge, You Can Quickly Delete Browsing Data