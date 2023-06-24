Connect with us

Tech

Canada's Meta Pulls News From Facebook And Instagram
Advertisement

Tech

Microsoft Rewards (Bing Rewards) To Pay You For Searching - How It Works?

Tech

WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature: How To Silence Unknown Callers On Android & iPhone

Tech

Don't Like Sports? YouTube TV Introduces Multiview Stream Combos.

Tech

Apple Rolls Out iOS 17 Beta 2 - Everything New In The Updated Version Of iOS

Tech

On TikTok, What Does 'Passenger Princess' Mean?

Tech

Over 100K ChatGPT Accounts Sold on Dark Web Marketplaces, India & Pakistan Top List of Nations With Most Cases

Tech

Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer: Revolutionizing Self-Driving Technology

Tech

Micron Technology to Invest $825 Million in New Chip Facility in India

Tech

What Are The Expectations With The Huawei Mate x3 in South Africa?

Tech

10 Best HIPAA Compliance Softwares in 2023

Tech

Sensemaking in UX Design: Creating Intuitive User Experiences

Tech

Bridging the Gap: How Proxy Servers Link Users to Material Around The World

Business Tech

Key Reasons to Hire an Electric Supplier for Business Potential

Tech

Trading Online: The Importance of Starting with Demo Accounts

Tech

Top 10 Reasons Why Software Testing is Important

Tech

Instagram Now Allows Users To that To Download Reels - How To Download Them?

Tech

Elon Musk Plans To Set Up Tesla & SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Service In India After Meeting Modi

Tech

2 Microsoft And Activision CEOs Are On The FTC's Witness List

Tech

Commentary From AT&T On DIRECTV's Merger With Dish Network

Tech

Canada’s Meta Pulls News From Facebook And Instagram

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Canada's Meta Pulls News From Facebook And Instagram

(CTN News) – According to Meta, the company will shut down access to news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada as a result of the country’s federal government passing the Online News Act, or Bill C-18.

This mandates that tech companies pay content rights fees to domestic media outlets to share user data.

According to Meta, Facebook’s parent company, in a statement Thursday, “we have made it clear that as a result of Bill C-18, which was passed in Parliament today, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada.”

Following Parliament’s decision, the company added that it is currently conducting several weeks of product tests so as to “end news availability in Canada” as a result of Parliament’s decision.

Earlier this year, a similar law was passed in Australia, mandating that digital platforms such as Facebook and Google pay domestic media outlets when links to their content are made in search engine results or news feeds.

This led Meta to take a similar approach in response to Facebook’s recent decisions to block users from seeing or sharing headlines on Facebook, which is similar to what it is currently doing in Canada.

According to reports, some pages for hospitals and emergency services were also blocked by the service.

The Australian government finally relented, and Meta was able to come to an agreement with the government through amendments to the law that allow tech companies two months to negotiate with media outlets before the law becomes effective.

Earlier this month, California lawmakers advanced a bipartisan bill that would require digital platforms to pay news outlets for the content they host on their platforms, making California the first state in the U.S. Meta to have contemplated such a measure.

If the legislation is approved by the state Senate and passed into law, it will require online platforms with a minimum of 50 million monthly active U.S. users or a billion worldwide active users or a net annual sales or market cap exceeding $550 billion to pay media outlets for hosting their content if the platform has a minimum of 50 million monthly active U.S. users or a billion global active users.

If the law passed in California, Meta said it would remove news from Facebook and Instagram, similar to what it does in Canada now that the law is in place.

It is important to note that while the temporary nature of these product tests is to be understood, we intend to permanently end the availability of news content in Canada following the passage of Bill C-18.

What is Meta in social media?

Social meta tags allow website owners to have some control over what content shows up when a web page is shared on social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.). Social meta tags, also commonly referred to as open graph meta tags, rely on the Open Graph Protocol.

SEE ALSO:

On TikTok, What Does ‘Passenger Princess’ Mean?

Don’t Like Sports? YouTube TV Introduces Multiview Stream Combos.

Apple Rolls Out iOS 17 Beta 2 – Everything New In The Updated Version Of iOS
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs