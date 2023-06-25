With Microsoft Edge, You Can Quickly Delete Browsing Data

(CTN News) – The company has added a new feature to Edge that will allow users to easily clear the browser’s cache and history. However, it’s only in testing mode right now, so it will not be available to the public for some time.

The change was spotted by Twitter user Leopeva64 and introduced in the Canary version of Edge (the earliest test version of Edge), introducing a trash can icon, which allows users to delete all browser data with just a click of the mouse.

This icon can be found in the History hub, and it will take you straight to the clear data panel, from where you can then select which item you wish to delete (cache, browsing history or download history, or cookies) and then click the ‘Clear Now’ button to get rid of it.

Technically, then, it’ll require two clicks to get the panel to appear (assuming that you’re deleting everything), but it’s still handy to have a shortcut to access it.

An analysis of the Microsoft Edge changes to the interface is in full swing

Last month, Microsoft made two changes to the History hub, as the Twitter leaker pointed out at the time, the most significant of which was to make it a little longer (stretching the full length of the browser window so you can view a larger view of your browsing history at once).

As far as the Edge interface is concerned, there has been quite a bit of work going on regarding it as a whole.

In addition, we have recently observed Microsoft’s implementation of a dark mode that is completely black, as opposed to dark gray – again, this is a relatively new tweak, which might prove divisive, as it is in the Canary channel of the beta program.

It might be worth noting that one of the more exciting developments we’ve seen in recent times is the reveal of a new Settings panel where you can toggle on (or off) optional features, a feature that could prove to be quite useful in taming Edge’s bloat.

Given the number of features that Microsoft has been adding to its browser in recent months, this might help to ease some fears that it is going to become a big clunky beast of an app, which has a tendency to frustrate users.

