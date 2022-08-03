Essential Considerations: Before Purchasing An ETL Tool

You are in the process of developing a new data solution for your company, and to make the process of flinging data more manageable, you need an ETL tool.

You’ve done a lot of research, including reading a lot of papers and talking to a lot of people about what they use.

You are now confronted with a selection of fifteen different possibilities to choose from.

Advertisement

A little review is in order before they go on.

You not only have a database for your product(s), but you also have a database for your support system.

You need the capability to extract data from each of these systems to have a comprehensive view of everything that is occurring inside your business.

Advertisement

Valuable Considerations:

1. An intuitive operation –

ETL tools are often very powerful; nonetheless, many ETL programs have the appearance of having been built by extremely nerdy data engineers just for extremely nerdy data engineers.

Therefore, the ease with which you may implement a new ETL process or modify an existing one should be one of the considerations you give some thought to.

Advertisement

When you are evaluating the ease of use of an ETL tool, you should make sure that you have numerous user scenarios planned out that address the primary problems that are caused by your data sources.

2. Maintenance –

It is easy to overlook how important maintenance will be to the success of a new data solution when you are in a rush to get it up and running.

Therefore, be sure to ask questions like the following:

Advertisement

To ensure that the ETL system continues to function normally, what degree of expertise will you or your team need to possess?

How difficult would it be to keep up with the changes in a data source’s data model over time if the ETL tool that you use didn’t have a built-in interface with the data source that you use?

How user-friendly is it, and how reliable are its error logs? For instance, how soon will you be able to identify the cause of the problem and implement a solution if one of your data sources starts experiencing issues?

3. Support –

No matter how simple it is to use a tool, there may come a time when you will want assistance.

And the fact that the tool you picked had a slightly better feature set isn’t going to matter to your users if they are unable to complete critical work because your data isn’t being processed properly and you don’t have the support you require.

4. Integrations that is already built-in –

When compared to writing a large amount of code to do the same task, using an ETL tool to develop integration with a data source is far less labor intensive.

Having another party handle the integration of the majority of your data sources is a good idea.

Advertisement

In today’s world, many ETL technologies come equipped with bespoke connectors for the most popular data sources.

When using an ETL tool that has specific connectors for the majority of the data sources that you use, the amount of time that it takes to get your data warehouse up and running may be cut down by a significant amount.

If you have the correct integrations, it may just take a few hours or even minutes to have a significant portion of your data ready to use, instead of taking the weeks or months it would normally take to combine your data sources.

Advertisement

In many instances, a single ETL solution will not have native connectors to all of your data sources.

That shouldn’t be a problem as long as the instrument can do the following:

Integrate with many other ETL solutions if they already own the connector you want, or Ingest data from a pipeline that was manually developed (although while they wouldn’t advocate constructing all of your ETL pipelines yourself, if you’ve just got one to handle, it may be a reasonable choice).

Advertisement

5. Cost –

When deciding between several types of equipment, the cost is often the most important consideration. Some questions you’ll need to consider:

How much money do you need to invest to construct your pipeline?

What are the yearly fees that you are required to pay?

Are you subject to additional expenses if the quantity of data included within your data sources or the number of data sources that you have increases respectively? If so, by what much exactly?

Is there a consistent pattern to the pricing model? To be more specific, how well do you comprehend it overall?

When comparing the prices of the various bigcommerce etl, you can discover that it’s hard to be fair and use apples-to-apples comparisons. That’s alright. When making your first selection of possible candidates, all you need is a very basic estimate of how much they will cost you.

And when are you going to make your ultimate decision?

Whether you aren’t certain about the price difference, you could want to talk to some of the people you know to find out if anybody else uses it and what their experience has been like with it if they do.

Advertisement

You could also consider doing a small proof of concept to obtain a better understanding of how the pricing model works in the context of your specific situation.

Conclusion –

Finding a Reverse ETL platform that will serve as a responsible custodian and a partner to your data and teams to help them in extracting greater value from the data you are gathering is an important step.

Following that, they will discuss the two distinct kinds of reverse ETL platforms.

After that, they move on to important factors to take into account when choosing an ETL platform.

Advertisement

the level of safety and dependability it provides, the speed at which data is synchronized, the availability of quality customer service, and how simple it is to operate.

Related CTN News:

Understanding Artificial Intelligence In Real Estate

Advertisement

Top 5 Best-Going Blockchain DNS Software

In 2022, How To Buy MaidSafeCoin Online?