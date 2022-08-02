Top 5 Best-Going Blockchain DNS Software

Blockchain DNS Software – It has become even easier for people to have access to vast amounts of knowledge and data since technological advancements have increased.

On the other hand, the new wave of inventions has started paving the way for the people, making the task more simple and even easier.

One of the biggest debated developments is blockchain technology which is decentralized by which all those business processes have started to be automated and standardized.

It is easily accessible to all and is completely secure as well as completely free from data threats. We are going to talk about some important things related to Blockchain DNS through this blog.

If you are looking for the best Blockchain DNS alternatives, then your search is going to end soon:

Types Of Blockchain DNS

Blockchain DNS is used as stand-alone software, but at the same time it is considered necessary for you to use DNS as a browser extension, you will then need to open a browser and then go to the page of the particular extension.

After searching, install it. With this, you will be fully able to use the software and make any changes in some of the settings related thereto.

1. Blockstack

A decentralized DNS for OneName builds decentralized websites on the blockchain.

This is removed from any other party that manages the database, the ID system, and the web server. In addition, DNS integrates with PKI (Public Key Infrastructure).

Features of Blockstack

Register name and control as owner.

No DNS denial of service, hacking, attacks or censorship of websites.

2. Nebulis

The ETH blockchain network is used to create a decentralized DNS with Nebulis.

The Interplanetary File System (IPFS) is used to decentralize the web servers. With the nebulis new clusters and territories are created and controlled, as well as redirecting basic governance functions with some questions.

Nebulis has emerged as a not-for-profit foundation to support the continuous development of tools for Ethereum’s core system.

Features of Nebulis

As domain names are stored and updated on the Ethereum blockchain, hacking thwarted websites and denial of service attacks would be difficult.

3. Handshake

It is only up to the network participants for the handshake DNS zone to become fully valid.

With this, you are assured of a flexible and secure kind of system. In contrast, the lower level of DNS is done through naming protocols.

Features of Handshake

Blockchain is used to decentralize and organize certain events through handshakes.

At the time a name is registered, a cryptographic key can create an ordered record.

4. Emercoin

The PoS (Proof-of-Stake) of the Stake system is used with Emercoin which combines the PoO (Proof of Ownership) system and PoW (Proof of Work).

It provides DNS, also known as EMCDNS EMCSSL, a decentralized as well as a torrent tracker that stores VOIP addresses.

Features of Emercoin

Investors and users can end a domain by erasing it from the blockchain absentia, sitting for the expiry of the rent time frame.

Has the ability to support all zones as well as support 4 domain zones.

The domain rental period is specified at the time of registration.

Not prone to both DNS censorship and blocking.

5. Dot BIT

DotBit Blockchain DNS ensures that DNS files hosted as well as controlled by governments, private bodies and corporations are kept on your computer.

Features of Dot BIT

Users register and control their spaces voluntarily.

Bitcoin blockchain guarantees that all network members have similar copies of DNS data on their machines, meaning it is difficult to change the DNS data illegally.

