Connect with us

Tech

Elon Musk Sells 7.92 Million Tesla Shares Worth $6.88 Billion Amid Twitter Legal Battle
Advertisement

Tech

Coinbase Shares Drop On Billion-Dollar Loss In Second Quarter And Revenue Miss

Tech

The Best Snap Streaks Tips For Beginners

Tech

Google Outage For Thousands Of Users - Downdetector

Tech

What Is Google Classroom? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Tech

Best Scannable Fake ID Sites (Study)

Gaming Tech

Where To Play Slots Online For Free And Without Registration

Tech

WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart Warns Users Against Modified Versions Of The App

Learning Tech

Top 50 Blogging Stats That You Must Know

Tech

SpaceX Raises Another $250 Million In Equity, Totaling $2 Billion In 2022 Funding

Tech

How To Connect Two AirPods To One iPhone?

Tech

10 Tips to Find a Best Software Company

Tech

Spotify Announces Shuffle And Play Buttons For Premium Subscribers

Tech

Why iPhones Don't Fall in Price Compared to Other Smartphones: 6 Reasons

Tech

4 Reasons to Hire an SEO Agency for Your Business

Tech

4 Best Ways to Improve Your Website's Search Engine Rankings

Tech

Essential Considerations: Before Purchasing An ETL Tool

Tech

Understanding Artificial Intelligence In Real Estate 

Tech

Want to Start a New Business? Here's How Technology Can Help + Implementation Proces

Tech

5 Best-Going Bitcoin Mining Software Options

Tech

Elon Musk Sells 7.92 Million Tesla Shares Worth $6.88 Billion Amid Twitter Legal Battle

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Elon Musk Sells 7.92 Million Tesla Shares Worth $6.88 Billion Amid Twitter Legal Battle

(CTN News) – Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth around $6.88 billion, according to a series of financial filings with the SEC.

Elon Musk said in April that “no further Tesla sales planned” after selling $8.5 billion in Tesla shares to finance the acquisition of Twitter.

Stock market filings show Tesla’s CEO offloaded the shares between August 5 and August 9. He now owns 155.04 million Tesla shares.

Despite the ongoing legal battle with Twitter, I returned to Twitter polls last week. “Less than 5% of Twitter users are fake/spam,” Elon Musk tweeted. About 8.22 lakh Twitter users took the poll.

Elon Musk made a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and then rescinded it, blaming it on the site’s number of spam or bot accounts. This latest Twitter poll comes amid a month-long dispute with the micro blogging platform.

According to SpaceX chief, Twitter had not properly disclosed how many bots were on its site.

Elon Musk said that if Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal can prove the actual number of fake accounts, the terminated deal can still be revived.

As long as Twitter provides their method for sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed.

Elon Musk announced on July 9 that he was pulling out of the $44-billion Twitter deal, three months after signing a deal to buy the company.

According to Elon Musk’s filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter did not provide him with enough information about fake accounts on its platform.

Twitter Stock

The shares of Tesla have risen nearly 15 percent since the automaker reported better-than-expected earnings on July 20, also helped by the Biden administration’s climate bill to raise the tax credit cap.

Tesla shares have risen about 35 percent since the lows reached in May, but are still down about 20 percent this year.

Related CTN News:

Coinbase Shares Drop On Billion-Dollar Loss In Second Quarter And Revenue Miss

5 Major Things to know before Monday’s Stock Market Open
Related Topics:
Continue Reading