Ellie; Have You Seen The Last Of Us Part 1 yet? Here Are Ellie’s Jokes In Italian
NASA Officials News Briefing Is Held On The Next Launch Attempt Of Artemis

Samsung; Data Breach Has Ensnared US Customers

What is Multilayer PCBS

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G Tablet Features A Rugged Body

Payment Pathways Propel the Online Gambling Scenario in India

Xcode Cloud Subscriptions Launched By Apple To Speed Up App Development

Konami;Tokyo Games Show 2022: Konami Teases New Game From "World-Loved Series

iPhone 14 Leak Indicates That We May Have Been Misled About Its Price

Google;'Monero Mining Malware' Tops Google Search Results

New Redmi Pad 4G Specs Revealed Following 3C Certification

How to Get Started With XCUITest Testing

How To Hire A Freelance Software Developer In Singapore

WorkinTool PDF Converter Ultimate Review

How We Can View Instagram Stories Anonymously?

Samsung;Save Up To $50 With The First Discounts On New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Ideal Mobile App Development Company Is Essential for Business Now

‘Loneliest Man’ on the Planet Dies in a Brazilian Forest

Why Should Your Org Plan For Deepfake Fraud Before It Happens

Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires Player Count Surges

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 hours ago

on

(CTN News) _ By reliving one of Left Behind’s most iconic and fun scenes, we discover the origins of Ellie’s passion for jokes.

As part of TLOU’s expansion, the young woman immune to Cordyceps and her inseparable friend decide to exorcise the horror of the post-apocalyptic reality that surrounds them using a healthy dose of humor.

In this updated re-edition, Naughty Dog’s masterpiece could only resume this moment of hilarity and, if possible, make it even more immersive by re-creating the animations of the two protagonists of the adventure to be relived in TLOU Left Behind using Motion Matching technology.

Is this funny scene familiar to you? Feel free to comment, but not before admiring the fully localized Italian version.n.

Our review of The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 can be found here as well, with Giuseppe Arace’s thoughts and analyses on the work done by Naughty Dog to rebuild and modernize the play system and graphics of a post-apocalyptic blockbuster launched on PS3 in 2013.
