NASA Officials News Briefing Is Held On The Next Launch Attempt Of Artemis

The launch is scheduled to take place at 2:17 p.m. local time, which is Eastern Standard Time. In case of unfavorable weather conditions or technical difficulties, the liftoff can be pushed back by as much as two hours, to 4:17 p.m., in the event that the weather is not favorable.

In the course of NASA Television’s online coverage of the launch of Artemis I, a commentator will discuss the process of filling the rocket’s giant propellant tanks as it prepares to lift off at 5:45 a.m. NASA Television’s full coverage of the launch will begin at 12:15 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Spanish-language coverage of the event will begin.

The weather forecasts indicate that there is a 60% chance that favorable weather will prevail at the beginning of the launch window, and that the odds will improve to 80 percent by the end of the two-hour launch window.

The Times has a space and astronomy calendar on its website that you can subscribe to if you would like to get an alert on your personal calendar when the launch and other events are taking place.