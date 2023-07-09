New WhatsApp Feature Makes Chats More Fun

(CTN News) – In addition to being one of the most popular social platforms, WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta, is also one of the most popular due to the smooth and instant communication it provides to its users.

A number of new updates and improvements continue to be made to the app by the company to make the user’s experience better and more enjoyable while interacting with their loved ones through the app.

For WhatsApp users, there is a new feature that allows them to share stickers, which will make their chats more enjoyable and interactive. WabetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is rolling out this feature in order to enhance the quality of chat conversations.

There is a new feature update for Android phones that allows some beta testers to search for a particular sticker as part of the update. There is a connection between this update and WhatsApp’s ability to import sticker packs from third-party apps into WhatsApp, which the company introduced in 2018.

When creating stickers under the 2018 feature update, one of the requirements that had to be met was that each sticker had to be associated with a certain number of emojis.

It has been reported by WhatsApp news tracker that the company is using the requirement requested back in 2018 by releasing a sticker search feature to some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.16 update from the Google Play Store,” it stated.

There is a new sticker tray that appears above the keyboard, showing the stickers that match the emojis entered in the chat bar, as shown in the screenshot below.

A user can check whether this feature is enabled on their phone by downloading the Cuppy sticker pack from the stickers store that is built-in to their phone.

After downloading this sticker pack, all you have to do is type an emoji (for example, the one shown in the attached screenshot) and you’re done.

Users who have received the feature update will see a new sticker tray above the chat bar.

As the number of stickers installed in the app grows, finding a specific sticker becomes increasingly difficult, according to WABetaInfo.

It stated, “With this feature, you will find the right sticker for any situation, saving you both time and effort.”.

Third-party stickers are also compatible with the new feature.

To enable this feature, users should modify the sticker pack within the application, which created it, and assign an emoji to each sticker.

In the coming days, the new sticker suggestion feature will be rolled out to more beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android update from the Google Play Store.

