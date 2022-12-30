Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies Aged 82

Pele, arguably the greatest football player of all time, has died at the age of 82. During his 21-year career, he set a world record with 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country. He was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000 after becoming the only player to win the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

The Brazilian underwent colon surgery in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo after a tumor was discovered during routine tests. In late November 2022, he was readmitted to the hospital. Kely Nascimento, his daughter, has kept fans up to date on her father’s condition via social media updates from the hospital.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of what appeared to be his family’s hands on his body in the hospital, along with the caption: “Everything we are is because of you. We adore you infinity. Rest in peace, my friend.”

He died “due to the failure of multiple organs as a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition,” according to the hospital.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.

According to the Brazilian Football Confederation: “He was much more than just the greatest athlete of all time.

“Our football king was the greatest exponent of a victorious Brazil, who was never afraid to face adversity. He promised his father a World Cup, and he gave us three.

“We are grateful to the King for leaving us with a new Brazil. Thank you very much, Pele.”

Pele’s former club, Santos, has released information about his funeral. His body will be transferred from the hospital to the club’s Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Monday morning, where the coffin will be placed in the center of the pitch for the public to pay their respects.

On Tuesday, a procession will be held through the streets of Santos, Sao Paulo, to a private family burial.

Pele, or Edson Arantes do Nascimento, became a global star when, at the age of 17, he helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, forcing his way into the starting lineup by the knockout stages.

He scored the only goal in a 1-0 quarter-final victory over Wales, a hat-trick against France in the semi-final, and two in a 5-2 victory over the hosts in the final.

It was the first of 643 goals he would score for the club in official competitions over the next 19 years, though Santos claims the total is higher.

According to the Brazilian Football Confederation and Santos, he scored 1,283 goals in 1,367 games, whereas Fifa claims 1,281 goals in 1,366 games.

He then 21, opened the 1962 World Cup with a brilliant individual goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico, but was injured in the next match and had to watch his team defend their title from the sidelines.

The final leg of his World Cup trilogy was his most memorable. He was the fulcrum of a thrilling attacking team that swept to the title in 1970, scoring the opening goal in a 4-1 win over Italy in the final after being fouled out of the 1966 tournament in England.

His moments of magic have spanned eras and defined the history of the sport, from his joyful tears on the chest of teammate Nilton Santos to his embrace with England captain Bobby Moore.

He ended his club career with the New York Cosmos, alongside German legend Franz Beckenbauer and fellow 1970 World Cup winner Carlos Alberto.

“Beethoven and others exist in music. Pele and the rest of the football greats “In the year 2000, he stated. His greatness can be measured by the fact that he could make football a natural grace and beauty spectacle when he missed as well as when he scored.

He was one of the game’s first global personalities, with a career spanning from a teenager with Santos to a money-spinner at New York Cosmos. His name will be synonymous with football wherever it is played.

He was voted the greatest player in a poll conducted by BBC Sport in 2020, ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, and Johan Cruyff.

