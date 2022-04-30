First Solar Eclipse Of 2022 Occurs Today, But Only In One Part Of The World

(CTN News) – A partial solar eclipse will be visible on Saturday in parts of the world south of the equator.

Partial eclipses will be visible just before and during sunset in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, as well as the Pacific and Southern oceans, according to NASA.

The solar eclipse will not be visible from anywhere in the United States.

When the moon passes between the sun and Earth, it casts a shadow on our planet and partially or completely blocks the sun’s light in some places. During a partial solar eclipse, the moon does not cover the sun completely from Earth, so the sun appears to take the shape of a crescent moon.

The weekend’s partial solar eclipse will begin at 2:45 p.m. EDT and peak at 4:42 p.m. EDT.

Countries where the solar eclipse will be visible in South America

Chile

Argentina

Most of Uruguay

Western Paraguay

Southwestern Bolivia

Southeastern Peru

A small area of southwestern Brazil

In other places, the partial solar eclipse will be visible

Northwestern coastline of Antarctica

Atlantic Ocean, off the southeastern coast of South America

Falkland Islands

South Pacific Ocean

Southern Ocean

How to safely watch an solar eclipse

The best way to protect your eyes from the sun is to use a protective layer over your eyes. Sunglasses do not count, and you would need a special kind of eyeglasses designed specifically for viewing the eclipse.

The best way to see the eclipse safely if you do not have the glasses is to create a pinhole projector.

