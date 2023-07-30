SpaceX Successfully Launches 22 Starlink Satellites into Space

(CTN News) – SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, is one of his most remarkable achievements in the space industry. Over the years, it has transformed into a major player, with frequent launches in Florida, either at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base or the Kennedy Space Center, as confirmed by NASA.

Recent SpaceX Success: 22 Starlink Satellites Launched on July 28

On July 28 at 12:01 a.m. ET, Falcon 9 successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.

The recent Starlink satellite launches have been quite prolific. On July 15, SpaceX deployed 54 Starlink satellites into orbit using a Falcon 9 rocket. Preceding that, on July 9, there was a launch of 22 Starlink satellites into orbit. And just two days before that, on July 7, another 48 Starlink satellites were sent into space.

Notably, the last non-Starlink mission was the launch of the European Space Agency’s Euclid, a space telescope designed to map out the universe’s structure. Additionally, SpaceX worked with NASA on June 30 when the SpaceX Dragon returned to Earth from the International Space Station after a 23-day mission.

However, SpaceX’s journey to success was not without challenges. In 2008, the company faced dire financial straits, nearly facing bankruptcy following three failed launch attempts.

Fortunately, SpaceX’s fortune turned around with its fourth launch attempt, which proved pivotal. The successful orbital launch made SpaceX the first private company to achieve this feat. This accomplishment garnered the attention of NASA and private investors, leading to increased investments in the company.

SpaceX’s Impact on the Space Industry and Future Prospects

Elon Musk played a crucial role in funding SpaceX, using proceeds from the sale of PayPal to eBay. He invested one-third of his fortune into the venture and secured $278 million from NASA. Additionally, the United States Department of Defense provided further funding.

During its early days, the company’s first rocket, the Falcon 1, was built for $100 million.

SpaceX’s journey from near bankruptcy to becoming a leading space company highlights the perseverance and innovative spirit of Elon Musk and his team. With its consistent launches, groundbreaking missions, and Starlink satellite constellation, SpaceX continues to shape the future of space exploration.