Powerball Winning Numbers May 5, 2022

(CTN NEWS ) – Check your Powerball tickets carefully because there is still time to claim the 1 million dollar prize from the Michigan Lottery by playing the Powerball game.

According to the results of the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the following are the winning numbers:

16 – 23 – 28 – 40 – 63 and Powerball 1

Powerplay was 2x

Apparently, the Powerball website stated there was an estimated $142 million jackpot with a cash option of $97.9 million, according to the website.

The number of winners for the drawing on Saturday will rise to $157 million and there will be a cash option of $108.2 million.

As of the time of writing, the Mega Millions jackpot had reached $370 million, with $254 million in cash options, according to the Mega Millions website.

New Jersey lottery winners, until recently, were required to be identified by the state, but now under a new law signed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, lottery winners will be able to remain anonymous.