Powerball Numbers May 4, 2022. No Winner, jackpot Grows to $51 Million

Powerball lottery winners will have the chance to be awarded an estimated $37 million jackpot in the Wednesday, May 4 drawing, with a cash option of $22.1 million.

Powerball winning numbers

In the drawing held on Wednesday night, the winning numbers were 37, 39, 55, 63, and 69, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

The Powerball jackpot was not won by a single person matching all six numbers. Only the Powerball ticket worth $1 million was the only one that matched all five numbers.

Those are the numbers for the Double Play: 6, 31, 39, 44, 46, and 26 for the Powerball.

Aside from the winner of Friday’s Powerball drawing, no tickets matched all six numbers, and no one matched all five numbers both winning a jackpot of $500,000.

What is the next Powerball drawing date?

According to powerball.com, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday, May 8 has grown to an estimated $51 million with a cash option of $30.5 million.

It is our policy to conduct three drawings every week at roughly 10:59 p.m. EST every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday as part of our lottery program.

How to play the Powerball game

The last Powerball jackpot winner was

Listed below are the winners of the 2022 Mega Millions jackpot according to powerball.com:

$632.6 million – January 5; California and Wisconsin.

A total of 185.3 million dollars – February 14; Connecticut.

A total of 473.1 million dollars – April 27; Arizona.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

In accordance with powerball.com, the following are the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time: