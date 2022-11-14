Powerball Winning Numbers For November 12, 2022: Jackpot $47 Million

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

16 – 20 – 44 – 57 – 58 and Powerball 6 Powerplay was 4x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s November 12, 2022, drawing has a $47 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $23 Million.

after the world record, $2.04 billion was won on Monday, according to the Powerball website.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, Jackpot is at $207 million with a cash option of $102.8 million.