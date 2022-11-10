Powerball Winning Numbers For November 9, 2022: Jackpot Reset to $20 Million

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

7 – 14 – 24 – 30 – 56 and Powerball 7 Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s November 9, 2022, drawing has a $20 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $10 Million.

after the world record, $2.04 billion was won on Monday, according to the Powerball website.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $189 million with a cash option of $91 Million.