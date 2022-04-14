Powerball Winning Numbers For April 13, 2022, Jackpot 302 Million

(CTN News) – Powerball and Powerball plus are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. They are run by ITHUBA Holdings. Like many lotteries, this lottery can be played by players 18 years of age or older. Powerball has been steadily growing in popularity in South Africa due to its high payouts. It is held every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 pm.
Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for April 13, 2022
At 9:00 pm SAST on April 13, 2022, the Powerball and Powerball Plus winning numbers and results will be announced. Results will be available shortly. The Powerball lottery prize is approximately R 133 million. The Powerball Plus lottery has a smaller jackpot prize than the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated at R 9 million.
Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers
Powerball and Powerball Plus’ previous winning numbers took place on April 11. The drawing time was 9:00 pm. Powerball lottery winning numbers were 05, 07, 24, 31, 34. Along with these winning numbers, there was a bonus number of 4. A jackpot prize of R 30 million is expected to be the next lottery prize. Powerball Plus’s winning numbers were 04, 07, 19, 31, 46. Bonus number 01 was drawn. It was estimated that this lottery would generate R 50 million in rollovers.
How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?
- Earlier, I mentioned that the Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries take place every Tuesday and Friday.
- Playing these lotteries is simple. Each board costs R5.
- When you play the Powerball lottery, you select five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.
- Then you need to pick one Powerball number from a series of one to 20 numbers.
- Your prize is determined by how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. The price increases if your Powerball number matches the winning Powerball number. All five main numbers and the Powerball number must be matched to win the top prize.