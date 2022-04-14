Powerball Winning Numbers For April 13, 2022, Jackpot 302 Million

(CTN News) – Powerball and Powerball plus are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. They are run by ITHUBA Holdings. Like many lotteries, this lottery can be played by players 18 years of age or older. Powerball has been steadily growing in popularity in South Africa due to its high payouts. It is held every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 pm.

If you don’t see numbers here then Click on Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers,/reload the page to see the latest result on CTN News