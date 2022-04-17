Powerball Winning Numbers For April 16, 2022: Jackpot $325 Million

(CTN News) – In South Africa, Powerball and Powerball Plus are two of the most popular lotteries. They are operated by ITHUBA Holdings. Players must be at least 18 years old to participate in this lottery. The popularity of Powerball in South Africa has grown steadily due to its high payouts. The drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:00 p.m.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for April 16, 2022

The Powerball and Powerball Plus winning numbers and results will be announced at 9:00 pm SAST on April 16, 2022. The results will be available shortly. Powerball’s prize is approximately $325 million. There is a smaller jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery than the Powerball lottery. The jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery is estimated at R 9 million.

Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers

The previous Powerball and Powerball Plus winning numbers were drawn on April 13. The drawing took place at 9:00 p.m. The winning Powerball numbers were 14 16 41 63 68. There was also a bonus number of 26. The next lottery jackpot prize is expected to be R 302 million. The winning numbers in Powerball Plus were 04, 07, 19, 31, 46. A bonus number 01 was drawn as well. It was estimated that R 50 million in rollovers would result from this lottery.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?

The Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday, as I mentioned earlier.

Playing these lotteries is simple. Each board costs R5.

Powerball allows you to choose five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.

Next, you must choose one Powerball number from a series of ones to twenty.

How many of your main numbers match the winning numbers determines your prize. Your Powerball number increases in price if it matches the winning Powerball number. In order to win the top prize, the five main numbers plus the Powerball number must match.

Powerball Plus is exactly the same as the Powerball lottery

Powerball Plus board tickets must be purchased with an additional R 2.5 to play the Powerball Plus lottery. This Powerball plus lottery is typically cheaper than the Powerball lottery.

