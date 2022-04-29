Powerball Winning Numbers April 29, 2022: Who wins $473.1 million on Single Ticket

Powerball officials say the winning ticket for the $473.1 million jackpot was sold in Arizona.

During Wednesday night’s drawing, only one ticket matched all six numbers, and the grand prize is worth $271.9 million in cash. As for the winning numbers, they were 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68, and 4.

According to lottery officials, strong ticket sales boosted the jackpot past the estimated $454 million that was announced after the drawing on Monday night ended without a winner.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 27, 2022: Powerball Jackpot Grows to $454M