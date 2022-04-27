Powerball Winning Numbers For April 27, 2022: Powerball Jackpot Grows to $454M

CTN News – There was no winner of Monday night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has grown to $454 million.

On Monday, the winning numbers were 12, 18, 20, 39 and 61, and the Power Play was 10.

According to the California Lottery, no tickets were sold with all five numbers and the Power number, which would have been worth $421 million. Additionally, no ticket was sold with all five numbers.

Must Read: Powerball & Powerball Plus Winning Numbers For April 26, 2022

It is possible that matching the five numbers, even without the Powerball number, would still have won the owner of the property $4,253,307.

The total number of winning tickets was 134,083. In eight of the winning tickets, four numbers plus the Powerball contributed to the $8,882 jackpot.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will award a new $454 million jackpot.

With a prize of more than $1.5 billion, this is still less than one third the biggest jackpot in history. The top ten jackpots of the Powerball lottery were worth more than $500 million each, according to the agency that runs it.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 22, 2022: USA Lottery Results