Powerball Jackpot Soars To $650 Million: No Winners In Saturday’s Drawing

(CTN NEWS) – The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has reached a staggering $650 million as there were no winners in Saturday’s drawing, according to the lottery officials.

If someone manages to claim the top prize, they will have the option of receiving an estimated $328.2 million in cash before taxes. This amount would rank as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot ever recorded and the second-largest of 2023, as stated in a press release by Powerball officials.

During Saturday’s drawing, the winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 32, 42, with a Powerball number of 18.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

Additionally, three lucky tickets from California, Colorado, and Illinois matched all five white balls, entitling their holders to a $1 million prize each.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 10.

Since the drawing on April 19, where an Ohio ticket won a grand prize worth $252.6 million, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the lottery.

It’s worth noting that the largest-ever jackpot of $2.04 billion was won by a single ticket in November 2022, marking a significant milestone in the history of the game.

Next Powerball Drawing: Monday, July 10, 2023

The next eagerly anticipated Powerball drawing is set to take place on Monday, July 10. These exciting drawings occur regularly at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, giving players multiple chances to win big.

Ticket Purchase Deadline in Michigan: 9:45 p.m. on Draw Night

If you’re in Michigan and wish to try your luck, remember that you can purchase Powerball tickets in-store or online. However, make sure to secure your ticket before 9:45 p.m. on the night of the draw to ensure your participation in the thrilling Powerball event.

Ticket Price and Power Play Option

To join in the excitement, all it takes is a $2 ticket. For just an additional $1 per play, you can opt for the Power Play feature, which has the remarkable ability to multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five, or even ten times.

This thrilling option can significantly enhance your winnings, making the Powerball experience even more rewarding.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot? Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992: $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

SEE ALSO: Powerball Winning Numbers For June 26, 2023: Jackpot $440 Million