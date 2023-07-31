Connect with us

Powerball

New Jersey lottery Players Win $1M in Saturday's Powerball Drawing
Advertisement

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 29, 2023: Jackpot $60 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 26, 2023: Jackpot $41 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 24, 2023: Jackpot $28 million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 22, 2023: Jackpot $20 million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 19, 2023: Jackpot $1 billion

Powerball

Powerball's Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion — the Third-Highest Ever Jackpot

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 17, 2023: Jackpot $900 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 15, 2023: Jackpot $875 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 12, 2023: Jackpot $750 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 10, 2023: Jackpot $675 Million

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $650 Million: No Winners In Saturday's Drawing

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 28, 2023: Jackpot $462 Million

Powerball

$33.5 Million Lotto Powerball Jackpot Won by Single Ticket in Wednesday Night's Draw

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 26, 2023: Jackpot $440 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 24, 2023: Jackpot $427 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 21, 2023: Jackpot $400 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 19, 2023: Jackpot $380 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 17, 2023: Jackpot $366 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 14, 2023: Jackpot $340 Million

Powerball

New Jersey lottery Players Win $1M in Saturday’s Powerball Drawing

Published

24 seconds ago

on

New Jersey lottery Players Win $1M in Saturday's Powerball Drawing

(CTN News) – Two New Jersey lottery players won $1 million on Powerball Saturday night.

Three tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million, but no one won the Powerball jackpot. There were two in New Jersey and one in Kentucky.

Where the winning lottery tickets were sold wasn’t immediately revealed.

According to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot will reach $74 million with a cash option of $37.5 million.

A $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19, the third largest in Powerball history.

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $1.05 billion with a cash option of $527.9 million.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 29, 2023

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The Powerball Winning Numbers For Today:

10 – 25 – 27 – 34 – 38 and Powerball 2

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, July 29, Jackpot has a $60 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $30.4 Millionaccording to the Powerball website.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.05 Billion for Tuesday’s drawing with a cash option of $564.2 million.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

More in: Powerball
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs