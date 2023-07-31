Powerball
New Jersey lottery Players Win $1M in Saturday’s Powerball Drawing
(CTN News) – Two New Jersey lottery players won $1 million on Powerball Saturday night.
Three tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million, but no one won the Powerball jackpot. There were two in New Jersey and one in Kentucky.
Where the winning lottery tickets were sold wasn’t immediately revealed.
According to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot will reach $74 million with a cash option of $37.5 million.
A $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19, the third largest in Powerball history.
According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $1.05 billion with a cash option of $527.9 million.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For July 29, 2023
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The Powerball Winning Numbers For Today:
10 – 25 – 27 – 34 – 38 and Powerball 2
Powerplay was 3x
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, July 29, Jackpot has a $60 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $30.4 Million, according to the Powerball website.
Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.05 Billion for Tuesday’s drawing with a cash option of $564.2 million.
What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?
Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas