New Jersey lottery Players Win $1M in Saturday’s Powerball Drawing

(CTN News) – Two New Jersey lottery players won $1 million on Powerball Saturday night.

Three tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million, but no one won the Powerball jackpot. There were two in New Jersey and one in Kentucky.

Where the winning lottery tickets were sold wasn’t immediately revealed.

According to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot will reach $74 million with a cash option of $37.5 million.

A $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19, the third largest in Powerball history.

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $1.05 billion with a cash option of $527.9 million.

