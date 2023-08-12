Pheu Thai Closes in on a House Majority Needing Only 98 More Seats

The Pheu Thai party that garners the second most votes in the May election appears to be closing in on a majority to form a government in Thailand’s 500-seat House of Representatives. The Pheu Thai Part won 141 seats in the May 14th election.

Pheu Thai gained traction when Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai party, which won 70 House seats, declared in a joint press conference that they would form the governing coalition.

The two parties initially controlled 212 seats in the House, plus another 16 held by the Prachachat, Thai Liberal, Chart Pattana Kla, Pheu Thai Rumphalang, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Thongthee Thai parties, for a total of 228.

The Chartthaipattana party, led by Varawut Silpa-archa, decided to join the alliance on Thursday, raising the total to 238.

According to Thai PBS, Pheu Thai received the pleasant news that 40 Palang Pracharath MPs are expected to vote in favour of Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial nominee.

Prawit Wongsuwan is a Palang Pracharath MP. This could imply that Prawit will be formally endorsing Pheu Thai’s nominee.

For a long time, Pheu Thai, Palang Pracharath, and United Thai Nation have been bitter rivals. Pheu Thai election campaigns centred on the “two uncles”: Prawit and Prayut Chan-o-cha, former main leaders of the United Thai Nation.

Both individuals have campaigned against Pheu Thai’s founder, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who has been in self-imposed exile since his ouster in a 2006 coup.

Nonetheless, Prawit’s party’s support for the Pheu Thai candidate may be beneficial to all parties. According to Pai Leeke, a Palang Pracharath MP, no discussions have taken place concerning Palang Pracharath joining the Pheu Thai-led coalition in exchange for their support.

However, with Palang Pracharath’s endorsement, votes for Pheu Thai’s candidature have increased to 278. As it is a combined vote of the House and Senate, they will need an additional 98 House votes to ensure that the 250-member Senate cannot vote down the candidate.

It may not be difficult to predict that Prawit’s party will join the coalition and then the administration. However, there are reports that Prawit will not serve in the Pheu Thai cabinet in order to reduce tensions among Pheu Thai followers.

While Palang Pracharath has not been approached to join the Pheu Thai coalition, United Thai Nation deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has revealed that Somsak Thepsuthin, a key Pheu Thai member, has requested his party to join, according to Pai.

He and Somsak, a former Justice Minister in Prayut’s ministry, are close and frequently play football together. They still discuss politics, despite being in opposing parties.

“Somsak informed me that if the United Thai Nation wishes to join the coalition, all MPs, not individuals, must do so.” That was the message he wanted to send. Because I was not in the negotiation circle, I relayed the word to the party leader. The choice will be his.” Thanakorn explained.

Thanakorn expressed hope that the political impasse will be broken soon and that the country would have a new prime minister at the proper moment.

If the United Thai Nation joins the coalition, the total number of votes would be 314, which is still 62 votes shy of the 376 combined votes of both houses required for Pheu Thai’s candidature to become Thailand’s next prime minister.

“Pheu Thai” (translated as “For Thais” or “Thai Rak Thai Party”) is a political party in Thailand. It was founded in 2008 as a successor to the Thai Rak Thai Party, which was disbanded due to a court ruling that found it guilty of electoral fraud. The Pheu Thai Party is associated with the political movement led by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin Shinawatra, a wealthy businessman, entered Thai politics and became Prime Minister in 2001. His policies were often populist and aimed at improving the welfare of rural and poorer populations. However, his government faced criticism and controversy, leading to his removal from power in a military coup in 2006.

The Pheu Thai Party is known for its support among rural and working-class voters, largely due to its association with Thaksin’s policies. The party has won several elections and formed governments, but its time in power has been marked by political instability, protests, and tensions between different segments of Thai society.