Republicans Say Weiss Cannot Be Trusted to “Investigate Hunter Biden”

Republicans in Congress and Senate slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to assign U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing investigation against Hunter Biden on Friday.

Republicans accused Weiss of agreeing to a “sweetheart deal” with the president’s son, implying that he was appointed as special counsel to obstruct congressional investigations into the Bidens and avoid appearing before Congress.

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family’s corruption,” stated Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a tweet. “How can Weiss be trusted as a Special Counsel if he negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t be approved?” House Republicans will continue to seek the truth for the sake of the American people.”

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the Oversight Committee chair who has been probing the Biden family’s financial transactions, denounced the move as “part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup.”

Comer said that the Oversight panel’s investigation will continue alongside the special counsel’s efforts. Just a day before, the chairman indicated that his committee would issue subpoenas to members of the Biden family, and maybe the president himself, within the next few days.

“Let us be clear about what today’s move is all about. “As we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption, the Biden Justice Department is attempting to obstruct congressional oversight,” Comer said in a statement Friday.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, had previously urged Garland to appoint a special counsel in the case. However, Jordan’s team also targeted Weiss, who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney in Delaware and remained in that position under President Joe Biden.

Weiss approved the Department of Justice’s plea agreement with Hunter Biden on two misdemeanor tax charges, but the accord broke apart after a Trump-nominated federal court refused to accept it. Republicans have criticised the plan, which would have involved Biden pleading guilty to two tax-related crimes in exchange for prosecutors recommending probation and then dropping a weapons charge under a diversion agreement.

“David Weiss can’t be trusted, and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption,” Jordan spokesman Russell Dye said. “Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it.”

Weiss promised to speak before the Judiciary Committee this autumn in July, and Dye said Friday that the panel still expects him to do so.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., called Weiss a “sham special counsel” and said the move “is an even better deal for Hunter since charges may never come.”

The GOP’s condemnation of Weiss was similar across the Capitol.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared on Fox News shortly after Garland’s announcement and stated that he does not “trust” Weiss and his team to “fairly investigate” the Bidens, adding that by appointing a special counsel, “they’re trying to make it harder” for Congress to investigate.

“What they tried to do was give Hunter Biden a deal that no other American would get, but the judge asked tough questions, and the plea agreement fell apart.” “And to think that the man who wrote the plea agreement is going to continue to investigate the Bidens is laughable,” Graham, R-South Carolina, added. “Who in their right mind believes that changing the title of what you call Mr. Weiss solves all of Mr. Weiss’s problems?” Nobody.”

During Weiss’s congressional testimony, Graham stated that his appointment as special counsel “does not absolve him of the obligation” to answer questions from Congress, repeating that this appointment is a method to “shut down” congressional inquiries.

“We’re not going to let this slide. Mr. Weiss, you’re not out of the woods yet. This Friday afternoon gambit will not work. We’ll keep asking questions about the biggest sweetheart deal in American history. “We’re not leaving Congress,” Graham declared.