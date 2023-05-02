Xbox Game Pass Ultimate New Free Game To Claim Right Now

(CTN NEWS) – Xbox Game Pass is frequently cited as the best value in gaming, and for members to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, that statement is even more emphatic with the extra freebies available each month, including Star Wars Episode 1 Racer today.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate New Features

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate frequently includes new features, Xbox Live and all of its advantages, and more; as a result, Xbox Games with Gold are also eligible to claim these benefits each month.

Xbox Games with Gold isn’t what it once was, of course.

Since the removal of Xbox 360 games from Games with Gold, Microsoft has gradually invested more resources in the Xbox Game Pass library than in Games with Gold, leaving just two free games per month to be claimed.

While they usually aren’t as noteworthy as the different Xbox Game Pass updates, free is still free.

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, a well-known and vintage game inspired on the podracing depicted in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, will be available to fans on May 1.

Players will be able to race on more than 21 tracks spread across 8 Star Wars planets.

It’s a fun little free game to go along with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which was just launched. It allows users to explore several eras of the Star Wars universe.

Xbox Games May 2023 with Gold List

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer: May 1 – May 31

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind: April 16 – May 15

Hoa: May 16 – June 15

While Hoa will take the place of Peaky Blinders: Mastermind after May 15, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can still get their hands on Star Wars Episode 1 Racer today.

The former is a puzzle adventure where players can assume the roles of Tommy, Arthur, Polly, John, Ada, and Finn and is based on the Peaky Blinders television series.

The second game, Hoa, is a puzzle platformer in which players command the title character as she travels “back to where it all began.” The game’s beautifully made, hand-painted art is possibly its most notable aspect.

Of course, a new month also heralds the arrival of new titles in the regular Xbox Game Pass library for May 2023.

Xbox Game Pass members can currently get the following benefits this month: Railway Empire 2, Farworld Pioneers, Amnesia: The Bunker, Redfall, Ravenlok, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, and Ravenlok.

Each month, customers of Xbox Game Pass receive a number of titles.

