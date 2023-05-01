Connect with us

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 1st May, 2023
Advertisement

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate New Free Game To Claim Right Now

Gaming Sports

A Guide to Finding the Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Asia

Gaming

What Is The Redfall Release Date? When Can You Download The Game?

Gaming

Charting New Territory: Innovation, Regulation and the Future of iGaming in Ontario

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 30 April 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For April 30, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #430 Daily Song For April 30, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 30th April, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 29 April 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For April 29, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #429 Daily Song For April 29, 2023

Gaming

PS VR2 Sold 38.4 Million Units Since Launch Topping All Sales Records In 2023

Gaming

Bet B2B: SaaS for the Online Gaming Industry and Betting Companies

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 2.6 Update: Royal Pass For Month 23

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 29th April, 2023

Gaming

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 4th May

Tech Business Gaming

Microsoft Agreed To 10-Year Partnership With The Spanish Cloud Gaming Platform 'Nware'

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 28 April 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For April 28, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 1st May, 2023

Published

2 days ago

on

Digits Today

(CTN NEWS) – Looking for solutions to Digits today? You’ve arrived at the proper location. The brand-new math puzzle game Digit keeps you on your toes every day.

It is excellent for giving your brain the problem-solving itch when it is still in beta.

In Digit, you must ultimately attain a certain number in order to succeed. There will be six numbers in front of you, and you can multiply, divide, or add them.

To find out if you solved the problem correctly or not, you must submit a response in order to earn a rating. Each day, there are five calculations involving the digits.

Visit our Octordle today answersWordle today answers, and Octordle today answers for solutions to more everyday puzzles. Go to the official website to play Digit if you’re interested!

How To Play Digits Today?

Each puzzle contains six numbers that the player can use to add, subtract, multiply, or divide to get to the goal digits. Players receive five sets of riddles to solve each day.

Once it has been inserted into an equation, a number cannot be utilised again. We have the solutions to today’s NYT Digits crosswords if you’re having trouble.

You can get up to 3 stars for solving each puzzle, with a maximum score of 15, depending on how well you do. The goal number must be precisely reached for a puzzle to receive 3 stars.

To receive 2 stars, the player must be within 10 of the target number, and to receive a 1 star, they must be within 25 of the target number. You will only get one star for that puzzle if you are not inside 25.

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 1st May, 2023

You can find the Monday, May 1, 2023, Digits Today puzzle answers below if you’re ready to view them.

Digits Puzzle 1 answer:

Target number: 61
Solution:

  • 10 + 2 = 12
  • 12 × 3 = 36
  • 36 + 25 = 61

Digits Puzzle 2 answer:

Target number: 106
Solution:

  • 25 + 11 = 36
  • 10 × 7 = 70
  • 70 + 36 = 106

Digits Puzzle 3 answer:

Target number: 229
Solution:

  • 25 × 9 = 225
  • 225 + 4 = 229

Digits Puzzle 4 answer:

Target number: 356
Solution:

  • 15 × 8 = 120
  • 120 × 3 = 360
  • 360 − 4 = 356

Digits Puzzle 5 answer:

Target number: 435
Solution:

  • 25 × 5 = 125
  • 125 + 20 = 145
  • 145 × 3 = 435

Make sure to check back often since we’ll have all the daily solutions for you here if you ever need help with the NYT Digits Today answers or any other word games.

More In: DIGITS
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Advertise Here




Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins