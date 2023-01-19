Sony Unveils Top PlayStation Store Game Downloads Of 2022

(CTN NEWS) – PlayStation Store – In a blog post, Sony listed the games downloaded the most from the PlayStation Store in 2022. The article lists the top PS5, PS4, and PSVR downloads in the US/Canada and EU areas.

Unsurprisingly, AAA games dominate the list entries and still command the general public’s attention. Independent books, however, such Among Us and The Forest Have, also cut.

It’s also important to note that FIFA, the yearly football simulation, has once again topped the charts in the EU.

The most downloaded VR games on PSVR are Beat Saber, Job Simulator, and Superhot VR. Additionally, among free-to-play games, Fall Guys, which went free-to-play in June 2022, received the most downloads.

Top PS5 Games:

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 God of War Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 3 NBA 2K23 God of War Ragnarök 4 ELDEN RING ELDEN RING 5 Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Grand Theft Auto V GRAN TURISMO 7 7 FIFA 23 Cyberpunk 2077 8 Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West 9 GRAN TURISMO 7 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 10 Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2

Top PS4 Games:

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 4 ELDEN RING Minecraft 5 NBA 2K23 FIFA 22 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 NBA 2K22 Among Us 8 Madden NFL 23 The Last of Us Part II 9 God of War Ragnarök ELDEN RING 10 FIFA 23 The Forest

Top PSVR Games:

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Creed: Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR 6 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Swordsman VR 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 8 GORN Batman: Arkham VR 9 Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine 10 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Top Free-To-Play Games (PS4/PS5):

US/Canada EU 1 Fall Guys Fall Guys 2 Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 3 Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 Fortnite 4 MultiVersus MultiVersus 5 Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2 6 Apex Legends Rocket League 7 Rocket League eFootball 2023 8 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Apex Legends 9 Rec Room Rumbleverse 10 Rumbleverse Rec Room

RELATED CTN NEWS:

List Of Upcoming PlayStation Games In 2023