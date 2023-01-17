Connect with us

Gaming

'GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition' Launches On Epic Games Store On January 19
Advertisement

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 16, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 16, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #326 Daily Song For January 16, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 15, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 15, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #325 Daily Song For January 15, 2023

Gaming

Mostbet Bangladesh Registration

Gaming

Best Betting and Casino Company in Bangladesh - bet365

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 14, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 14, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #324 Daily Song For January 14, 2023

Gaming

EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK UNTIL 19 JANUARY

Gaming

PlayStation Plus Announces Extra And Free Premium Games For March 2023

Gaming

Why You Should Socialize With Other Players in the Online Casino Community

Gaming

Destiny 2's Robot Dog Prototype Is a Freaking Nightmare

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 13, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 13, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #323 Daily Song For January 13, 2023

Gaming

UBIsoft Closed 3 Unannounced Games And Postponed Skull & Bones. Then

Gaming

‘GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition’ Launches On Epic Games Store On January 19

Published

5 seconds ago

on

'GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition' Launches On Epic Games Store On January 19

(CTN NEWS) – Over a year ago, the GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition was published. Rockstar hasn’t changed the game’s situation much, which frustrates fans.

A recent leak suggests some good news for the vintage games, even though the trilogy continues to be a letdown. The Epic Games Store will begin accepting pre-orders for GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition on January 19, according to dependable leaker Billbil-Kun.

There is little reason to disbelieve the most recent report because the leaker has a history of providing incredibly accurate information regarding the Epic Games Store and PlayStation Plus.

The source claims that the GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition will also be offered for the first week at a 50% discount.

This raises the issue of a hypothetical Steam release, though.

The GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition has received numerous earlier hints that it will be released on Steam; however, Billbil-leak Kun’s solely refers to the Epic Games Store.

Billbil-Kun responded that he does not know but believes the game will eventually be available on Steam.

Rockstar and Grove Street Games may produce a new update for the trilogy if the beloved games receive a brand-new release.

The treasured classics were ruined at debut by the GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition’s numerous faults and glitches.

Although the game has now been patched, it is still far from being the ideal version of these games.

The failure of the trilogy, according to a previous rumor, caused Rockstar to abandon plans for Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remakes. This rumor increased the annoyance caused by GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition’s subpar condition.

With the release on the Epic Games Store, Rockstar has the chance to win over fans.

GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition has fallen short of living up to the standards of the storied series, and GTA 6 is not likely to be launched anytime soon.

Fans can only hope that the next releases will do the GTA oldies justice, as there isn’t much GTA stuff to look forward to.

More In: GAMING
Related Topics:
Continue Reading