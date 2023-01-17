‘GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition’ Launches On Epic Games Store On January 19

(CTN NEWS) – Over a year ago, the GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition was published. Rockstar hasn’t changed the game’s situation much, which frustrates fans.

A recent leak suggests some good news for the vintage games, even though the trilogy continues to be a letdown. The Epic Games Store will begin accepting pre-orders for GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition on January 19, according to dependable leaker Billbil-Kun.

There is little reason to disbelieve the most recent report because the leaker has a history of providing incredibly accurate information regarding the Epic Games Store and PlayStation Plus.

The source claims that the GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition will also be offered for the first week at a 50% discount.

PREMIERE Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTC

It will be on sale too with 50% off discount during the first week#GTA pic.twitter.com/too3dgsRGQ — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 16, 2023

This raises the issue of a hypothetical Steam release, though.

The GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition has received numerous earlier hints that it will be released on Steam; however, Billbil-leak Kun’s solely refers to the Epic Games Store.

Billbil-Kun responded that he does not know but believes the game will eventually be available on Steam.

Rockstar and Grove Street Games may produce a new update for the trilogy if the beloved games receive a brand-new release.

The treasured classics were ruined at debut by the GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition’s numerous faults and glitches.

I don’t know but probably — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 16, 2023

Although the game has now been patched, it is still far from being the ideal version of these games.

The failure of the trilogy, according to a previous rumor, caused Rockstar to abandon plans for Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remakes. This rumor increased the annoyance caused by GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition’s subpar condition.

With the release on the Epic Games Store, Rockstar has the chance to win over fans.

GTA Trilogy-Definitive Edition has fallen short of living up to the standards of the storied series, and GTA 6 is not likely to be launched anytime soon.

Fans can only hope that the next releases will do the GTA oldies justice, as there isn’t much GTA stuff to look forward to.

