List Of Upcoming PlayStation Games In 2023
Published

20 seconds ago

on

List Of Upcoming PlayStation Games In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – Many gamers view 2023 as the pinnacle year because it will see the release of numerous massive games in various genres that can be played nonstop.

Here is a list of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles available all year.

 Releases Of Playstation 4 & 5 Games In 2023

  • Forspoken (1/24/2023)
  • Dead Space (1/28/2023)
  • SEASON: A letter to the future (1/31/2023)
  • Hogwarts Legacy – (10/2/2023)
  • WILD HEARTS – (17/2/2023)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS VR2) – (2/23/2023)
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion – (2/28/2023)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – (3/17/2023)
  • Resident Evil 4 – (3/24/2023)
  • Horizon Forbidden West – Burning Shores DLC – (19/4/2023)
  • Street Fighter 6 – (2/6/2023)
  • Final Fantasy XVI – (6/22/2023)

  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage – TBA 2023
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – TBA
  • Stellar Blade – TBA 2023
  • Alone in the Dark – TBA 2023
  • Firewall Ultra (PS VR2) – TBA 2023
  • Pacific Drive – TBA 2023
  • The Lords of the Fallen – TBA 2023
  • Eternnights – TBA 2023
  • Tchia – TBA 2023
  • SYNDUALITY – TBA 2023
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – TBA 2023

In 2023, the most anticipated games of the year, Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI will be released in the middle of the year after the first half of the year begins with Hogwarts Legacy, WILD HEARTS, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

And Resident Evil 4 Remake is compatible with the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

