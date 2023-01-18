List Of Upcoming PlayStation Games In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – Many gamers view 2023 as the pinnacle year because it will see the release of numerous massive games in various genres that can be played nonstop.

Here is a list of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles available all year.

Releases Of Playstation 4 & 5 Games In 2023

Forspoken (1/24/2023)

Dead Space (1/28/2023)

SEASON: A letter to the future (1/31/2023)

Hogwarts Legacy – (10/2/2023)

WILD HEARTS – (17/2/2023)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS VR2) – (2/23/2023)

Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion – (2/28/2023)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – (3/17/2023)

Resident Evil 4 – (3/24/2023)

Horizon Forbidden West – Burning Shores DLC – (19/4/2023)

Street Fighter 6 – (2/6/2023)

Final Fantasy XVI – (6/22/2023)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – TBA 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – TBA

Stellar Blade – TBA 2023

Alone in the Dark – TBA 2023

Firewall Ultra (PS VR2) – TBA 2023

Pacific Drive – TBA 2023

The Lords of the Fallen – TBA 2023

Eternnights – TBA 2023

Tchia – TBA 2023

SYNDUALITY – TBA 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – TBA 2023

In 2023, the most anticipated games of the year, Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI will be released in the middle of the year after the first half of the year begins with Hogwarts Legacy, WILD HEARTS, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

And Resident Evil 4 Remake is compatible with the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

