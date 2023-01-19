SIPHONS IN FORTNITE: WHAT DO THEY DO?

Connect with us

(CTN News) – A bunch of new Siphon items have been added to Fortnite Chapter 4 by Epic Games. These additions are set to drastically change the game in a meaningful way.

There is a brand-new mechanic that has been introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 called augments, which allows players to earn additional gameplay perks as a match progresses.

As part of update 23.20, a whole host of enhanced augments have been added, but these Siphon variants are certainly some of the most interesting ones.

In Fortnite Chapter 4, here is how Siphon Augments work.

WHAT ARE SIPHONS AND HOW DO THEY PERFORM IN FORTNITE ?

In the past, the Siphon mechanic has been present in Fortnite, but has not been seen in recent times.

The main feature of Siphon is that any damage you deal to your enemies will be returned to you as healing, and vice versa.

There is no doubt that this is a very powerful ability that is usually reserved only for Limited Time Modes because it is of such high power.

It has been decided, however, that Epic Games will bring back the Siphon ability with the upcoming Augments system in the game.

As part of update v23.20, Fortnite Chapter 4 is receiving two brand-new Siphon Augments that can be used to increase your siphon power.

I would like to start by mentioning that one of them is ‘Shotgun Striker’, which is described as giving siphon hits against players.

Any damage you deal to enemies with shotguns when this item is equipped will siphon some health back to you when you deal damage to them.

There is a second Siphon Augment that is called “Rarity Check”. “You will gain siphon when you eliminate opponents with common or uncommon weapons”, according to the description for this one.

The most appropriate weapon to use here is either a green weapon or a gray weapon, depending on your preference.

If you are equipped with a Rarity Check, any eliminations you earn with common or uncommon weapons will return some of your health back to you after you earn them.

WHAT IS THE METHOD TO GET SIPHON AUGMENTS IN FORTNITE?

This is another type of augment that can be unlocked within a Fortnite match by surviving for a specified period of time, as with all others.

The menu that appears on the screen will eventually ask you whether you would like to equip one of them if you survive long enough.

The Augments that you are given to choose from are all random. Therefore, you don’t know whether or not you will see the Siphon Augments on there based on chance.

You will eventually be able to equip one if you play enough matches, however, so keep playing.

