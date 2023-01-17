Google Stadia Unveils Final Game Days Before Shutting Down On Jan. 18

(CTN NEWS) – Google Stadia will be gone in less than a week. Fans have been seeking alternative platforms to switch to for a while, and player refunds are currently being given out.

While releasing its final game on Stadia, it appears like Google is hoping that users will sign in for one last time.

As the name suggests, Worm Game is a game about worms. Despite being relatively straightforward, it plays a significant role in Stadia’s history because it was created for the platform before it even existed.

Developers of Stadia were given access to Worm Game to test out features throughout the brief life of the service. It is now open to the public, perhaps making it the first and final Stadia game ever created.

“Worm Game is a modest title. We used it to test many of Stadia’s features, starting far before our 2019 initial release, right through 2022,” the game’s title states.

“The Stadia crew spent a LOT of time playing it, so even if it won’t be named Game of the Year, we thought we’d share it with you. Regards and thanks for everything.”

It seems simplistic, which is to be expected for a game that was only designed to experiment with Google Stadia ‘s capabilities.

You might have seen one last game arrive on Stadia today. It's a humble 🧡 thanks 💜 for playing from our team. Find it here: https://t.co/PyAUH181v1 — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) January 13, 2023

But because it goes back to the roots and considers what might have been, it might be the ideal way to end this chapter in the history of video games.

You might as well try it out, as it’s almost certainly the only new game coming to the platform before January 18.

You’re in luck if you’re looking for another way to say goodbye to the Stadia. As we reported earlier this week, Stadia supporters intend to throw farewell gatherings.

It appears they are still debating which game to converge on, although many players have suggested Red Dead Online, so it may be better to sign in during the last few hours that the Google Stadia is operational.

