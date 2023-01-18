Xbox/PC Game Pass: 0ver 40 Games Available This Year

(CTN NEWS) – Every month, Xbox/PC Game Pass adds new games for customers to play, and by 2023, there will still be more than 40 games available to play all year round.

In addition to the hundreds of games already available, individuals interested in using the Game Pass service can apply today for the first month for 29 baht and 99 baht the following month.

What Games Will Be Available in January on Xbox/PC Game Pass?

This month’s Xbox/PC Game Pass Games are as follows:

Stranded Deep (added January 3rd, 2023)

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (added January 5th, 2023)

Persona 3 Portable (added January 19th, 2023)

Persona 4 Golden (added January 19th, 2023)

Monster Hunter Rise (added January 20th, 2023)

What Games Will Be Leaving in January on Xbox/PC Game Pass?

Xbox/PC Game Pass Games that left the console in January are as follows:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (leaving January 15th, 2023)

Nobody Saves The World (leaving January 15th, 2023)

Pupperazzi (leaving January 15th, 2023)

The Anacrusis (leaving January 15th, 2023)

We Happy Few (leaving January 15th, 2023)

Windjammers 2 (leaving January 15th, 2023)

Xbox Game Pass Games list: All Xbox Game Pass Games

Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – January 31st

Inkulinati – January 31

Roboquest – By January

Atomic Heart – February 21

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty – March 3

Amnesia: The Bunker – March TBD

Way To The Woods – March TBD

Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle – Spring TBD

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Spring TBD

Forza Motorsport – Spring TBD

Guilty Gear Strive – Spring TBD

Lightyear Frontier – Spring TBD

Minecraft Legends – Spring TBD

Planet of Lana – Spring TBD

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – Spring TBD

Valheim – Spring TBD

Large Batch Of Activision Games – TBD

Age Of Empires 4 – TBD

Age of Mythology: Retold – TBD

Ara: History Untold – TBD

Ark 2 – TBD

Bounty Star – TBD

Bushiden – TBD

Cassette Beasts – TBD

Cocoon – TBD

Dungeons 4 – TBD

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – TBD

Ereban: Shadow Legacy – TBD

Flock – TBD

GoldenEye 007 – TBD

Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBD

Homestead Arcana – TBD

Hot Wheels Unleashed – GOTY Edition – TBD

Humankind – TBD

Infinite Guitars – TBD

Lies of P – TBD

Mad Streets – TBD

Maquette – TBD

Marauders – TBD

Party Animals – TBD

Pigeon Simulator – TBD

Railway Empire 2 – TBD

Ravenlok – TBD

Redfall – TBD

Replaced – TBD

Routine – TBD

She Dreams Elsewhere – TBD

Solar Ash – TBD

Spirittea – TBD

Stalker 2 – TBD

Starfield – TBD

The Big Con – TBD

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – TBD

Thirsty Suitors – TBD

Turnip Boy Robs A Bank – TBD

Warhammer 40k: Darktide – TBD

