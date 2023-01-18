Connect with us

Xbox/PC Game Pass: 0ver 40 Games Available This Year
(CTN NEWS) – Every month, Xbox/PC Game Pass adds new games for customers to play, and by 2023, there will still be more than 40 games available to play all year round.

In addition to the hundreds of games already available, individuals interested in using the Game Pass service can apply today for the first month for 29 baht and 99 baht the following month.

What Games Will Be Available in January on Xbox/PC Game Pass?

This month’s Xbox/PC Game Pass Games are as follows:
  • Stranded Deep (added January 3rd, 2023)
  • Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (added January 5th, 2023)
  • Persona 3 Portable (added January 19th, 2023)
  • Persona 4 Golden (added January 19th, 2023)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (added January 20th, 2023)

What Games Will Be Leaving in January on Xbox/PC Game Pass?

Xbox/PC Game Pass Games that left the console in January are as follows:

  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (leaving January 15th, 2023)
  • Nobody Saves The World (leaving January 15th, 2023)
  • Pupperazzi (leaving January 15th, 2023)
  • The Anacrusis (leaving January 15th, 2023)
  • We Happy Few (leaving January 15th, 2023)
  • Windjammers 2 (leaving January 15th, 2023)

Xbox Game Pass Games list: All Xbox Game Pass Games

  • Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – January 31st
  • Inkulinati – January 31
  • Roboquest – By January
  • Atomic Heart – February 21
  • Wo Long Fallen Dynasty – March 3

  • Amnesia: The Bunker – March TBD
  • Way To The Woods – March TBD
  • Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle – Spring TBD
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Spring TBD
  • Forza Motorsport – Spring TBD
  • Guilty Gear Strive – Spring TBD
  • Lightyear Frontier – Spring TBD
  • Minecraft Legends – Spring TBD
  • Planet of Lana – Spring TBD
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox – Spring TBD
  • Valheim – Spring TBD

  • Large Batch Of Activision Games – TBD
  • Age Of Empires 4 – TBD
  • Age of Mythology: Retold – TBD
  • Ara: History Untold – TBD
  • Ark 2 – TBD
  • Bounty Star – TBD
  • Bushiden – TBD
  • Cassette Beasts – TBD
  • Cocoon – TBD
  • Dungeons 4 – TBD

  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – TBD
  • Ereban: Shadow Legacy – TBD
  • Flock – TBD
  • GoldenEye 007 – TBD
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBD
  • Homestead Arcana – TBD
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – GOTY Edition – TBD
  • Humankind – TBD
  • Infinite Guitars – TBD
  • Lies of P – TBD

  • Mad Streets – TBD
  • Maquette – TBD
  • Marauders – TBD
  • Party Animals – TBD
  • Pigeon Simulator – TBD
  • Railway Empire 2 – TBD
  • Ravenlok – TBD
  • Redfall – TBD
  • Replaced – TBD
  • Routine – TBD

  • She Dreams Elsewhere – TBD
  • Solar Ash – TBD
  • Spirittea – TBD
  • Stalker 2 – TBD
  • Starfield – TBD
  • The Big Con – TBD
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – TBD
  • Thirsty Suitors – TBD
  • Turnip Boy Robs A Bank – TBD
  • Warhammer 40k: Darktide – TBD

