Forspoken Releases 'PC Version' Trailer With New Features
Forspoken Releases 'PC Version' Trailer With New Features

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Forspoken Releases 'PC Version' Trailer With New Features

(CTN NEWS) – Square Enix has updated information on the Forspoken teaser from Luminous Productions, revealing several PC-specific elements. There will be an open-world action RPG in the game.

Another massive game of the year published soon is called World. We can see that fresh information has previously been made public. Always emerged until this point

Trailer Features Include:

  • Improved graphics optimization
  • Smooth performance with AMD FSR 2 support
  • Freedom to play with keyboard, mouse and controller.
  • Loads super fast with SSD support.
  • Super widescreen supports up to 32:9.

On January 24, 2023, Forspoken will be released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

