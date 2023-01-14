Epic Games Store: Free Games Next Week Until 19 January

(CTN NEWS) – Beginning on Thursday, January 12, players can obtain First Class Trouble, Gamedec: Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout from the Epic Games Store for no cost.

First Class Trouble is a survival and social deduction game from Invisible Walls (presented in a third-person perspective). The AI network of the space cruise ship that the players are on is ready to seize control and kill everyone on board.

Players must eliminate the robot impersonators among them while also stopping the AI.

First Class Trouble has a day-and-date release in November 2021 for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers. It has received mostly positive feedback from Steam users who have reviewed it.

Anshar Studios’ cyberpunk single-player RPG Gamedec places players as gaming detective who investigates crimes in virtual settings.

To expose fraud and save lives, players question witnesses and suspects. According to Anshar, the game adapts to your decisions and shapes itself accordingly.

The difficult True Detective Mode was part of Gamedec’s Definitive Edition, which was launched in September 2022 and featured several changes and additional characters.

The objective of Red Beard Games and Hi-Rez Studios’ Divine Knockout (also known as DKO), a third-person, 3D Smash-like game, is to knock your opponents off the stage.

In addition to well-known mythological figures like Hercules, King Arthur, Amaterasu, and Thor, the fighter roster also includes real-life figures like TimTheTatman. A 3-vs-3 combat is the main game mode, and the rules and objectives can change every round.

Divine Knockout also includes purely combat- and KO-focused 1-on-1 and 2-vs-2 contests. Previously, the game was a free PlayStation Plus bonus when it first arrived in December.

All three games are available for grabs for the next seven days, but only now. The free games from the previous week, Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics — Aiko’s Choice, are now available at their normal price.

Not one, not two, but THREE free games! It's your lucky day 🍀 Head to the Store to grab First Class Trouble, Gamedec, and Divine Knockout for FREE this week! https://t.co/HtftoaoJlW pic.twitter.com/DPdHgiEHuL — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 12, 2023

Anyone with an (also free) Epic Games Store account can access the free games; they will be added to your library and launched from there. Since its launch in December 2018.

Epic has offered free games every week to entice players to sign up for the store (and play Epic-developed titles like Fortnite).

Epistory – Typing Chronicles, an adventure typing game, will be offered for free from January 19 to January 26 on the Epic Games Store.

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE 2023 FREE GAMES HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored — Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics — Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

