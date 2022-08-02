Gaming
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #159 Daily Song For August 2, 2022
Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for August 2, 2022, Tuesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 2/8/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here.
Daily Heardle Today #159 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 2010
|Hint 2
|[blank] your glass
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Pink
|Hint 4
|Pop – Rock
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#159
|Song of the Day
|Raise your glass by Pink
|Date
|2/8/2022
|Day
|Tuesday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #159 Song Answer For July August 2, 2022
Answer to Heardle 159, which will be released on August 2, 2022, The Answer is Raise your glass by Pink.
