Connect with us

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 2, 2022
Advertisement

Mega Millions

Mega Millions: US Lottery Player Wins $1.3 Billion Prize

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 29, 2022: 3rd Highest Jackpot $1.02B

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches To $1.02B - The 3rd Highest Prize In History

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 26, 2022: Jackpot $830 Million

Mega Millions

No Winner! Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $790M For Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Drawing

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 21, 2022: Jackpot $660 Million

Mega Millions

Jackpot Prize For Mega Millions Exceeds $600 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $630M After No One Wins Top Prize Of $555M

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 15, 2022: Jackpot $480 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Result For July 8, 2022: Jackpot $410 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Result For June 28, 2022: Jackpot $333 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Next Drawing On Tuesday, June 28, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $328 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 24, 2022: Jackpot $312 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 21, 2022: Jackpot $290 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 17, 2022: Jackpot $273 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 14, 2022: Jackpot $247 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 7, 2022: Jackpot $207 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For May 31, 2022: Jackpot $170 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For May 27, 2022: Jackpot $157 Million

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 2, 2022

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 day ago

on

Mega Millions

(CTN News) –Mega Millions is offering the possibility of winning today. Check out the latest Mega Millions winning numbers today and see if you are lucky.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has reached $1.28 billion, with a cash option of $747.2 million. 

Mega Millions is one of the most popular U.S. lotteries. A number of states throughout the country participate in this lottery. Some states don’t participate, however. It is therefore necessary for residents of those states to purchase a lottery ticket from a lottery authority.

Advertisement

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 29, 2022: 3rd Highest Jackpot $1.02B

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

FOR LATEST RESULT OF MEGA MILLIONS , CLICK HERE —->>> Florida Lottery

Results and winning numbers for Mega Millions will be announced at 11 p.m. ET. You will have to wait for the final results for a while.

Advertisement

Winning numbers for Mega Millions are as follows:

Each Tuesday and Friday, Mega Millions Winning Numbers and the game are drawn.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 29, 2022

13 – 36 – 45– 57 – 67 and Megaball 14

Advertisement

Megaplier was 2x

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

 

SEE ALSO In Mega Millions

Advertisement

For More Information, See Mega Millions Official website: https://www.megamillions.com/

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply