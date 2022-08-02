Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 2, 2022

(CTN News) –Mega Millions is offering the possibility of winning today. Check out the latest Mega Millions winning numbers today and see if you are lucky.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has reached $1.28 billion, with a cash option of $747.2 million.

Mega Millions is one of the most popular U.S. lotteries. A number of states throughout the country participate in this lottery. Some states don’t participate, however. It is therefore necessary for residents of those states to purchase a lottery ticket from a lottery authority.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

FOR LATEST RESULT OF MEGA MILLIONS , CLICK HERE —->>> Florida Lottery

Results and winning numbers for Mega Millions will be announced at 11 p.m. ET. You will have to wait for the final results for a while.

Winning numbers for Mega Millions are as follows:

Each Tuesday and Friday, Mega Millions Winning Numbers and the game are drawn.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 29, 2022

13 – 36 – 45– 57 – 67 and Megaball 14

Megaplier was 2x

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

For More Information, See Mega Millions Official website: https://www.megamillions.com/