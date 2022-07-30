28.6 C
Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 29, 2022: 3rd Highest Jackpot $1.02B

By Arsi Mughal
12
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday Drawing Has Reached $1.28 Billion, With a Cash Option of $747.2 MILLION, according to the Mega Millions website

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, July 29, 2022

Mega Million winning numbers and results will be announced at 11 p.m. ET. Wait a while for the final results.

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers and game is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers Were Last night Are:

7 – 29 – 60 – 63 – 66 and Megaball 15

Megaplier was 3x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday Drawing was $830 Million Jackpot. Which was the 3rd Highest Jackpot In Mega Millions History And No One Won the Last Night Mega Millions Numbers.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

