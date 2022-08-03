Connect with us

Online Gaming Platforms Treated As illegal When Games Of Chance Are Involved: MoS IT
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

10 mins ago

on

(CTN News) – According to Parliament, betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, and online gaming platforms are illegal when games of chance are involved.

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, state governments have enacted laws to deal with gambling On Online Gaming and betting within the scope of their jurisdiction under List-II of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

It is illegal to bet or gamble in most parts of the country. Online gaming platforms are intermediaries and must follow the rules of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

“MeitY regulates all intermediaries in accordance with the IT Act and its rules. Online gaming platforms are illegal when they offer games of chance,” he explained.

Chandrasekhar said the states and union territories are primarily responsible for preventing, detecting, investigating, and prosecuting crimes through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) because ‘police’ and ‘public order’ are state subjects.

“The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at the Center and States take appropriate legal action as per law and when necessary,” the minister said.

Related Topics:
