A Little To The Left Review: Zen In The Home

(CTN News) – As Max Inferno’s debut puzzle game, A Little To The Left solves one of the biggest problems with therapy sessions: you only enjoy them when you should be doing something completely different, such as meeting a deadline or getting to sleep.

As a result, A Little to the Left embraces the act of tidying up. This can either serve as an effective procrastinator or a painful chore, depending on your mood. You need to organize a clutter of household items – a shelf of books, or a pile of pencils – to complete each puzzle.

Sometimes, this can be as simple as straightening up picture frames, or arranging cat food in color-coordinated stacks.

The solutions to A Little to the Left’s puzzles become increasingly abstract as you progress: for instance, you may arrange random fridge magnets so that the rivers pictured in them are aligned, or rotate pint glasses so that their illustrations are parallel.

Sometimes – and admittedly, hilariously – Max Inferno’s mischievous cat Rookie will appear to pull your perfectly stacked letters off a table, or swipe at the puzzle you have just completed.

The game’s cosy foley, such as pencils rattling dryly as you sort them by length and keys jingling as you move them, enhance the simple pleasure of solving A Little to the Left’s easier tasks.

It is the process of solving the puzzles that will provide most of your enjoyment as A Little to the Left moves toward more abstract solutions.

Even though the first chapter can be breezed through by spending seconds on each puzzle, later challenges can easily consume ten minutes of your time. If you are unable to resolve the problem, it is not the end of the world.

You can use an eraser to clean up the scribbled-over spoilers in Little to the Left’s hint system, and you may ‘let it be’ if you wish to return to it at a later date if you wish.

A tad to the Left can be challenging to a fault, even with the hints system. In some cases, you may find the solution to a puzzle, only to be met with cold silence because your correctly stacked papers aren’t placed on the exact right spot on the screen, or two objects haven’t quite clicked into place.

For a game that is all about finding the right order in things, it is frustrating, but it isn’t the end of the world, and you will be notified when something has been placed correctly through a chime sound effect.

What is a little to the left available on?

About: A Little To The Left is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organize household items into precise arrangements while you keep an eye out for a mischievous cat with an inclination for chaos.

