On December 9, Destiny 2 Will Release Its Next Dungeon

(CTN News) – Destiny 2 is set to receive a new dungeon.

Developer Bungie has kept the details under wraps for now, but revealed that it will be released at 9 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT) on December 9 in preparation for season 19.

A new dungeon is on the way, and while we do want to keep the details close to the chest so that the day-one experience can be exciting and memorable for all, we did—at the very least—want to share when you can get adventure-ready for Season 19,” Bungie teased in a blog entitled “New Dungeon, Who Dis?” in a This Week At Bungie blog.

This new endgame activity will be available on December 9 at 9 AM PDT, the first Friday of the upcoming season.

I am afraid that is all that was disclosed. In spite of the good news that the new adventure won’t be too long in coming, four weeks can seem like a long time when you have already accomplished most of the end-game content and are seeking a new challenge.

Destiny 2’s dungeons provide a satisfying balance between puzzles and boss fights, and remain one of the game’s strongest features.

We will keep you informed as Bungie reveals more information, but at least we have a release date, which is better than nothing, right?

In the same TWAB blog post, Bungie seems somewhat concerned that PS5 owners are missing out on the improved resolution, increased frame rate, and faster load times that the most recent version offers.

Apparently, a significant number of PS5 owners are Destiny 2 playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-generation consoles (I can personally attest that it is easy to do: it took me about six months to realize I was playing the wrong version!).

The PS5 version is free, and you will be able to see improved framerates and graphics overall if you upgrade to the free version here (opens in a new tab).

You can find step-by-step instructions on upgrading both Destiny 2 discs and digital PS4 versions on Sony’s support page.

While the graphical improvements are obvious, you will need to download the PS5 version separately, so it is worth double-checking that you have the new-generation option installed.

Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature ensures that the best version of the game is automatically downloaded to Xbox owners.

SEE ALSO:

Avatar 2 Repeats An Iconic Scene (And Teases A New Romance)

‘My Policeman’ Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?