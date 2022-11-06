Connect with us

Tech

On December 9, Destiny 2 Will Release Its Next Dungeon
Advertisement

Tech

'Blood Moon' Means What? There Will Be a Total Lunar Eclipse

Tech

Windows 11 2022 Update Is Blocked On Another Set Of Devices By Microsoft

Tech

How To Make Your Blog Posts More (SEO)-friendly

News Tech

Elon Musk Begins the Twitter Purge, Cutting Up to 3,500 Jobs

Tech

Why is this a Good Time to Start Selling on Amazon?

Tech

MacOS 13 Ventura Update Crashes Many Apps

Tech

Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Both are Considering in Buying the Washington Commanders: Sources

Tech

Reasons Why a White Label Solution Could Be the Best Option

Tech

Elon Musk Orders Twitter to Cut infrastructure Costs by $1 Billion: Report

Tech

Why You Should Opt for Professional Azure App Development

Tech

This Electric Scooter Is Only €220, That's a Great Deal

Tech

Watch AMD Radeon 7000 And RDNA 3 Live

Tech

Apple TV 4K Review Roundup 2022: Barely Noticeable Improvements

Tech

Huawei Pocket S Is The New Galaxy Z Flip 4 Competitor

Tech

Which Training Delivery Method Is Best For Your L&D Program?

Tech

Best Spy Phone App to Use in Switzerland

Tech

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Now Available For $899

Tech

When Is Dead By Daylight Chapter 26 Coming Out?

Tech

How Does SMore ViMo Machine Vision System Bring You Production Automation?

Tech

On December 9, Destiny 2 Will Release Its Next Dungeon

Published

31 seconds ago

on

On December 9, Destiny 2 Will Release Its Next Dungeon

(CTN News) – Destiny 2 is set to receive a new dungeon.

Developer Bungie has kept the details under wraps for now, but revealed that it will be released at 9 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT) on December 9 in preparation for season 19.

A new dungeon is on the way, and while we do want to keep the details close to the chest so that the day-one experience can be exciting and memorable for all, we did—at the very least—want to share when you can get adventure-ready for Season 19,” Bungie teased in a blog entitled “New Dungeon, Who Dis?” in a This Week At Bungie blog.

This new endgame activity will be available on December 9 at 9 AM PDT, the first Friday of the upcoming season.

I am afraid that is all that was disclosed. In spite of the good news that the new adventure won’t be too long in coming, four weeks can seem like a long time when you have already accomplished most of the end-game content and are seeking a new challenge.

Destiny 2’s dungeons provide a satisfying balance between puzzles and boss fights, and remain one of the game’s strongest features.

We will keep you informed as Bungie reveals more information, but at least we have a release date, which is better than nothing, right?

In the same TWAB blog post, Bungie seems somewhat concerned that PS5 owners are missing out on the improved resolution, increased frame rate, and faster load times that the most recent version offers.

Apparently, a significant number of PS5 owners are Destiny 2 playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-generation consoles (I can personally attest that it is easy to do: it took me about six months to realize I was playing the wrong version!).

The PS5 version is free, and you will be able to see improved framerates and graphics overall if you upgrade to the free version here (opens in a new tab).

You can find step-by-step instructions on upgrading both Destiny 2 discs and digital PS4 versions on Sony’s support page.

While the graphical improvements are obvious, you will need to download the PS5 version separately, so it is worth double-checking that you have the new-generation option installed.

Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature ensures that the best version of the game is automatically downloaded to Xbox owners.

SEE ALSO:

Avatar 2 Repeats An Iconic Scene (And Teases A New Romance)

‘My Policeman’ Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?

Zac Efron New Haircut Draws Comparisons To THIS Character From ‘Shrek’
Related Topics:
Continue Reading