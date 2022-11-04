Avatar 2 Repeats An Iconic Scene (And Teases A New Romance)

(CTN News) – A new trailer for Avatar 2: The Way of Water has revealed plenty of plot details, including a romantic subplot that echoes an iconic scene from Avatar.

As well as this, the upcoming film promises to be visually stunning and explore new areas of Pandora not seen in the first film. The repeated scene from the first film suggests a romance brewing between two of maine new characters in Avatar 2.

Avatar 2’s trailer repeats a scene from Jake and Neytiri’s relationship in the first film. Before Jake tells Neytiri “I see you”, Neytiri saves Jake’s life by providing him with his exopack (his breathing mask).

As shown in the first film, this line is very significant to the Na’vi, especially when it comes to romantic relationships. It can mean a simple greeting, but when said to a romantic partner, it means that both partners truly love each other.

One of the new Metkayina characters, Tsireya, says this line to Jake and Neytiri’s son, Lo’ak, hinting at a romance between the two in Avatar: The Way of Water.

There’s a repeat of the “Forbidden Love” story in Avatar 2

In addition to reproducing the scene in question from Avatar, this line also suggests that the film will repeat the entire forbidden love storyline. Jake is sent to Avatar to learn more about the Na’vi so that the RDA can mine more minerals for sale on Earth.

Thus, despite being an avatar and hiding his true intentions, he falls in love with Neytiri. Lo’ak and Tsireya have a similar relationship in Avatar: The Way of Water. Since they are from different tribes, their love may be forbidden because they follow different customs.

Avatar 2’s “I See You” Means Something Different

Avatar 2’s “I see you” could mean much more than the love affairs of Jake and Neytiri’s children. Tsireya and Lo’ak come from different tribes of Pandora, as previously mentioned.

Here’s where it’s possible to interpret the iconic line differently. Despite their different tribes, Tsireya’s statement that she sees Lo’ak may still mean that she sees him for him despite their differencesAlthough they were different species, Neytiri and Jake shared a connection in the first film.

The line, however, could be the link between the two tribes of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water.

