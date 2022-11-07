Modern Warfare 2- How To Unlock All Launch Operators

(CTN News) – The Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2 franchise has had a character system since Ops 3 in 2016. This allows you to choose from many different characters and play them according to your own preferences.

Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, introduced the Operator system. This allowed players play as particular characters without having their abilities or equipment tied to them.

The Operator system returns in Modern Warfare 2. There will be more Operators added to the game in the future, but at launch, players will be able to choose from a decent number of characters.

A default character is provided are many other Operators that you can unlock through special editions and completing challenges as you progress through the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launch guide will walk you through how to unlock all of the operators that will be available to you when the game launches.

Here is a guide on how to unlock all launch operators in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

It is pertinent to note that Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer features two teams, the SPECGRU and the KORTAC, each of which brings its own unique set of Operators with it.

In Modern Warfare 2, there are 13 Operators from SPECGRU, while 12 Operators are from KORTAC. This brings the total number of Operators to 25 at the launch of the game.

You can find a full list of operators that you can unlock along with the challenges that are required to use them by clicking on the links below.

Operators of the Modern Warfare 2 SPECGRU system

Rangers I: Available as a default option

Complete “Cartel Protection” (Mission Six) in campaign mode.

Get five assists in a single multiplayer match as Gus.

Aside from his primary weapon, Zimo also has a secondary weapon.

Get a kill with a lethal weapon.

Complete “Violence and Timing” (Mission 10) in campaign mode.

Purchase the Vault Edition for the price listed above.

Purchase the Vault Edition from Farah.

Purchase the Vault Edition of Ghost.

Purchase the Vault Edition soap.

Gromsko: Complete the Low Profile mission.

In campaign mode, complete “Prison Break” (Mission 14).

SEE ALSO:

‘My Policeman’ Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?