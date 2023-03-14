Octordle Today: Daily #414 Hints And Answers For 14th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #414 Words Hints (14th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #414.

Hint 1: There is an M in words 3, 4 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is an S in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 5 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2 and 3.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: P

Word 2: K

Word 3: B

Word 4: M

Word 5: E

Word 6: A

Word 7: N

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: likely or liable to suffer from, do, or experience something unpleasant or regrettable .

or . Word 2: hit (someone) with one’s knee.

Word 3: a long-handled brush of bristles or twigs used for sweeping .

or used for . Word 4: of a pale purple color.

Word 5: come or go into (a place).

Word 6: making a strong, affected, or pretentious display of being artistic or interested in the arts.

display of being artistic or interested in the arts. Word 7: the lowest or most unsuccessful point in a situation.

point in a situation. Word 8: hard, translucent fossilized resin originating from extinct coniferous trees of the Tertiary period, typically yellowish . It has been used in jewelry since antiquity .

Octordle Today #414 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #414 for 14th March 2023:

Word 1: P RONE

Word 2: KNEED

Word 3: BROOM

Word 4: MAUVE

Word 5: ENTER

Word 6: ARTSY

Word 7: NADIR

Word 8: AMBER

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

