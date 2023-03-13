Octordle Today: Daily #413 Hints And Answers For 13th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #413 Words Hints (13th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #413.

Hint 1: There is an M in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is an F in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a D in words 3, 5 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a Y in words 4 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 3.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: F

Word 3: D

Word 4: S

Word 5: L

Word 6: S

Word 7: A

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a level area surrounded by seating in which sports, entertainment , and other public events are held.

, and other public events are held. Word 2: (of a person’s skin, face, etc.) become red and hot, typically due to illness or strong emotion.

Word 3: a person who eats, typically a restaurant customer.

Word 4: frightening; causing fear.

Word 5: unpleasantly bright in color, especially to create a harsh or unnatural effect.

effect. Word 6: a thick, sweet liquid made by dissolving sugar in boiling water, often used for preserving fruit.

sugar in water, often used for fruit. Word 7: an anxious awareness of danger.

awareness of danger. Word 8: the rate at which someone or something moves, operates, or is able to move or operate.

Octordle Today #413 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #413 for 13th March 2023:

Word 1: ARENA

Word 2: FLUSH

Word 3: DINER

Word 4: SCARY

Word 5: LURID

Word 6: SYRUP

Word 7: ALARM

Word 8: SPEED

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

