Top Warren Buffett Bank Stock Picks From Bank Of America To Citigroup
Earth Struck By Geomagnetic Storm: Global Auroras, Disruptions Expected

US Inflation Gauge Supports Fed's Patience With Rates

Elon Musk Reveals Who Dislikes Him

Modi's Party Attracts Indian Billionaires In Advance Of The Election

Thailand to Build Exhibition building at Expo 2025 Osaka for Global Health Promotion

Jasmin Paris Becomes first Woman to finish Barkley Marathons Race

New Species of Punk Beetle Discovered in Australia's Wild

Canadian Backpacker, 24, Falls to his Death From Train in Thailand

Ruby Franke's Husband Drops Bombshell About His Role In Her Children's Abuse

Inflation And Food Prices Rise Due To Global Warming

Chinese Social Media App TikTok Declared a National Security Threat

Holland America Cruise Ship 'Incident' Kills 2 Crew Members

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico 2024

Indian Rupee Hits Record Low As Elections Loom

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Abdominal Surgery

How Grass Fuels the Surge in Devastating Wildfires across the US

Catherine, Princess of Wales 42 Announces She Has Cancer

The Weekly Inflation Rate In Pakistan Decreased By 1.13%

Near Moscow, Gunmen Open Fire And Throw Bombs At a Concert Hall, Killing Many

Top Warren Buffett Bank Stock Picks From Bank Of America To Citigroup

(CTN News) – Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has a real-time net worth of about $133.2 billion as of March 14, 2024, according to a report published by the company.

There is a good reason why he has been called the “Oracle of Omaha” after his hometown and for good reason. Would you consider this Buffett’s key investments? Those are bank stocks, aren’t they? In Financhill’s estimation, Buffett has around 53 holdings in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio which he owns through Berkshire Hathaway. Five companies represent the banking sector.

It is true that if you follow sound banking methods and do not do some of the things that other people do, then a bank could be a good investment for you,” said Buffett.

The Top 3 Bank Stock Picks of Warren Buffett

Despite Warren Buffett’s belief that bank stocks will continue to gain value, he continues to invest in them. In the opinion of InvestorPlace, these are Buffett’s top three bank stock picks, in their opinion:

  1. Bank of America Corporation (BAC).
    A stake worth about $35 billion is currently owned by Warren Buffett, which represents a stake of more than 1 billion shares of BAC stock, a stake worth more than 1 billion shares. Despite market swings over the years, Buffett has kept on to this long-term holding despite its size.

  2. American Express Corporation (AXP)
    As of currently, Buffett owns 151 million shares of AXP, worth roughly $32 billion. As of today, Warren Buffett owns 151 million shares of AXP. Buffett has been a long-term believer in America’s 16th largest bank for over four decades, having made his first investment in the stock of the company back in the 1970s. In addition, Buffett’s third-largest holding after Apple (AAPL).

  3. CITI Group (C) is part of Citigroup Inc.
    Warren Buffett currently owns 55 million shares of C, a stake worth approximately $3 billion, which represents a stake worth approximately $5 billion. C is a smaller holding in Buffett’s stock portfolio than many of the other stocks he holds, but it is also one of the few stocks Buffett has reinvested in after changing heart about it.

Before Investing in Bank Stocks, Here Are Some Things To Consider

If you are considering investing your money in bank stocks like Buffett, then here are a few things to consider before you make a decision.

