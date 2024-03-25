Top Warren Buffett Bank Stock Picks From Bank Of America To Citigroup

(CTN News) – Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has a real-time net worth of about $133.2 billion as of March 14, 2024, according to a report published by the company.

There is a good reason why he has been called the “Oracle of Omaha” after his hometown and for good reason. Would you consider this Buffett’s key investments? Those are bank stocks, aren’t they? In Financhill’s estimation, Buffett has around 53 holdings in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio which he owns through Berkshire Hathaway. Five companies represent the banking sector.

It is true that if you follow sound banking methods and do not do some of the things that other people do, then a bank could be a good investment for you,” said Buffett.

The Top 3 Bank Stock Picks of Warren Buffett

Despite Warren Buffett’s belief that bank stocks will continue to gain value, he continues to invest in them. In the opinion of InvestorPlace, these are Buffett’s top three bank stock picks, in their opinion:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

A stake worth about $35 billion is currently owned by Warren Buffett, which represents a stake of more than 1 billion shares of BAC stock, a stake worth more than 1 billion shares. Despite market swings over the years, Buffett has kept on to this long-term holding despite its size. American Express Corporation (AXP)

As of currently, Buffett owns 151 million shares of AXP, worth roughly $32 billion. As of today, Warren Buffett owns 151 million shares of AXP. Buffett has been a long-term believer in America’s 16th largest bank for over four decades, having made his first investment in the stock of the company back in the 1970s. In addition, Buffett’s third-largest holding after Apple (AAPL). CITI Group (C) is part of Citigroup Inc.

Warren Buffett currently owns 55 million shares of C, a stake worth approximately $3 billion, which represents a stake worth approximately $5 billion. C is a smaller holding in Buffett’s stock portfolio than many of the other stocks he holds, but it is also one of the few stocks Buffett has reinvested in after changing heart about it.

Before Investing in Bank Stocks, Here Are Some Things To Consider

If you are considering investing your money in bank stocks like Buffett, then here are a few things to consider before you make a decision.

