Modi’s Party Attracts Indian Billionaires In Advance Of The Election

(CTN News) – A billionaire industrialist and a former Indian Air Force chief joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party on Sunday, becoming the latest prominent individual to join the party in recent weeks.

As the opposition struggles to remain united, while its leaders are enmeshed in various corruption investigations, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to clinch a third straight term in elections starting next month.

There is no doubt that another BJP victory is inevitable, as the flood of new members, many of whom are members of the main opposition Congress party, has ruled India for over five decades.

On Sunday, Naveen Jindal, head of Jindal Steel and Power and a two-time Congress member, joined the BJP after the country’s last air force chief, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, did so. The BJP announced shortly after Jindal quit Congress that he would be running for the party in his home state of Haryana in the upcoming elections.

Naveen Jindal joined the BJP today to fulfill Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a developed India, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said in a press conference, with Jindal by his side.

In addition to Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned from the Calcutta High Court earlier this month, the BJP will also field a candidate for the Modi election.

The BJP announced on Saturday that six former members of Congress from the state of Himachal Pradesh have joined its ranks. Previously, Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu became a member and is expected to run in the elections.

In contrast with previous administrations that relied largely on veteran politicians to run key ministries, Modi has entrusted experts with key responsibilities in departments such as foreign policy, technology, and energy during his current term.

In response to allegations of corruption, many members of the opposition parties have resigned from their parties or joined the BJP. This claim is denied by the BJP.

Congress, on the other hand, reports that it does not have enough money to conduct campaign activities due to the freezing of its accounts as a result of several tax investigations.

