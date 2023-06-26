China’s Spy Balloon Program: New Evidence Revealed by BBC Panorama

(CTN News) – BBC Panorama has recently uncovered new evidence regarding China’s spy balloon program, revealing flights over Japan and Taiwan. The Japanese government has confirmed the presence of these balloons over its territory and expressed its willingness to take defensive measures if necessary.

Despite the evidence presented by the BBC, China has not directly addressed the issue. The discovery of a Chinese spy balloon off the US coast earlier this year had already strained US-China relations. Experts suggest this is not an isolated incident but a continuous effort dating back several years.

China’s Spy Balloons and Long-Range Missions

According to John Culver, a former East Asia analyst for the CIA, China’s spy balloons have been specially designed for long-range missions.

Some of these balloons have circumnavigated the globe, indicating their advanced capabilities. The BBC has found multiple images of balloons crossing East Asia using satellite data analyzed by artificial intelligence company Synthetic.

Balloons Crossing Japan and Taiwan

Corey Jaskolski, the founder of Synthetic, discovered evidence of a balloon crossing northern Japan in September 2021. These images, which have not been previously published, indicate a possible launch from inside China, south of Mongolia.

However, the BBC has been unable to confirm this information. Additionally, social media and press reports were analyzed to identify sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the region, leading to the discovery of two photographs taken by Taiwan’s weather service showing a balloon over Taipei in September 2021. Cross-referencing these images with satellite data confirmed the presence of the balloon off the coast of Taiwan.

Concerns and Responses

As a close ally of the United States, Japan has expressed its readiness to protect its territory by shooting down any balloons that pose a threat. The US State Department believes these Chinese balloons are equipped to gather signals intelligence, as evidenced by the multiple antennas on the balloon discovered over the US.

The Taiwanese government initially considered the balloon over Taipei a weather balloon, but Corey Jaskolski disagrees, citing similarities with the balloon observed over the US and Japan.

China’s Global Surveillance Operation

China’s global surveillance operation extends beyond spy balloons. Panorama’s investigation also explores secret police stations and the persecution of dissidents. The program highlights the potential exploitation of Chinese-made security cameras in public spaces.

Conclusion

The recent evidence uncovered by BBC Panorama sheds light on China’s spy balloon program, revealing flights over Japan and Taiwan. The presence of these balloons raises concerns about signals intelligence gathering and territorial integrity. While Japan is prepared to defend itself, the US-China relationship remains strained. As China’s global surveillance operation expands, questions about privacy and security become increasingly significant.